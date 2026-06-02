"Show us the files!" High Court demands answers on secretive US Ebola deal
The High Court of Kenya has issued yet another significant blow to the government by issuing conservatory orders halting the establishment or any operation of an Ebola exposure, isolation, quarantine, and treatment facility within the country under any agreement with the United States government or any other foreign entity.
“Since the respondents are not in court, it is ordered that pending the hearing and determination of the petition, orders will be issued in terms of prayer F, H, and I…” the Court stated.
In the orders issued this morning, after the Attorney General failed to appear in court in the case filed by Katiba Institute, the court granted the orders pending the hearing and determination of a petition challenging the alleged plan.
The court has restrained the government's agencies from conducting any operations related to Ebola containment within the country.
The court has also barred the government from receiving, admitting into Kenya, transferring, or facilitating the entry of any persons infected or exposed to Ebola, as earlier agreed upon by the two governments.
Lawyers from Katiba Institute informed the court that they had been denied access to the premises and urged the court to take appropriate action.
The court has further ordered the government to fully disclose the details relating to the proposed facility.
The respondents (the government in this case) have been directed to provide full and detailed information, showing the terms of engagement, agreement, arrangement, and negotiations concerning the proposed facility.
The court also ordered the disclosure of any terms of engagement in public health, environmental, biosafety, or security assessments undertaken in relation to the Ebola project.
The respondents are also expected to provide a clear framework outlining the protocols intended to govern the admission, isolation, handling, and treatment of persons already infected and those exposed to Ebola.
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