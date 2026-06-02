President William Ruto defends decision to host U.S Ebola quarantine facility in Laikipia

"Our partnership with the American government is a mutual agreement. When President Trump asked Kenya to support them by establishing a center at the Laikipia Air Base, I gave the okay because of our long-standing friendship spanning over 40 years," Ruto stated.

President William Ruto has defended his decision to authorize the United States to establish an Ebola quarantine facility at the Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki.

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Workers load World Health Organization (WHO) emergency supplies onto a United Nations plane in Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, May 20, 2026, headed for Congo to combat the Ebola outbreak in Ituri province. Andrew Kasuku/AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku

The Head of State revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump requested Kenya's support in the global fight against the deadly virus, a request he granted to strengthen international health security.

Speaking during a media engagement on Monday evening, the President emphasized that Kenya remains committed to its strategic partnerships with Western nations and will not shy away from initiatives aimed at combating high-risk diseases.

"Our partnership with the American government is a mutual agreement. When President Trump asked Kenya to support them by establishing a center at the Laikipia Air Base, I gave the okay because of our long-standing friendship spanning over 40 years," Ruto stated.

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He further clarified that the Laikipia site is one of 23 such facilities across the country equipped to manage and prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

"This facility is no different from others we have. We have similar setups at Kenyatta National Hospital, the Nairobi Police Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, and Alupe Hospital in Busia, among others," he added.

The President dismissed concerns over the base, claiming the issue has been unnecessarily politicized.

"We are a responsible government. Politicians should avoid reckless talk. I am confident in our national preparedness strategies," he said, noting that the facilities ensure proper screening, isolation, and treatment to prevent any local outbreak.

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Ruto underscored the importance of readiness, given the proximity of reported Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

"The risk is not far-fetched. We have many Kenyans in the DRC, and if they were to fall ill, we have a responsibility to care for them," he maintained.

‘’Those questioning our preparedness are they telling us that we should not be ready? The fact that we could end up with a case is not far-fetched. We have many Kenyans in DRC and if they were to become victims of Ebola we would have a responsibility to take care of them,’’ he added.

The President's remarks come amid rising tensions in Nanyuki, where hundreds of residents protested on Monday against the planned facility.

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Security forces intercepted demonstrators before they reached the military installation as residents voiced fears over potential health risks.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale also weighed in, dismissing claims that the site would exclusively host Americans. In an interview with Citizen TV, Duale clarified that the facility is designed to serve both Kenyan and American personnel operating in high-risk regions.

Meanwhile, the High Court has issued a temporary injunction halting the establishment of the facility.

Court gavel

The ruling follows a petition by the Katiba Institute challenging the lack of transparency in the arrangement between Kenya and the United States.

The regional health crisis remains severe, with 1,031 confirmed Ebola cases and 240 deaths recorded in the DRC since May 15.