Ruto predicts 2026 will be a defining year for Kenya

President William Ruto has predicted that 2026 will be a watershed year for Kenya’s economy and national development.

President William Ruto has declared 2026 a decisive turning point for Kenya, outlining an ambitious economic transformation agenda anchored on poverty reduction, job creation, major infrastructure investments, and a nationwide crackdown on alcohol and drug abuse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his New Year’s address delivered from State Lodge, Eldoret, the President said the country had laid firm foundations in recent years and was now ready to move from economic stabilisation to full-scale execution of its development plans

.“For the first time in a long while, Kenya is not guessing. We are not drifting. We are not gambling,” Ruto said, expressing optimism that 2026 would mark a historic shift from promise to prosperity.

President William Ruto's New Year's eve party at Eldoret State Lodge

Economic Gains and Social Impact

Advertisement

Advertisement

The President said the government’s policy decisions since 2023 had begun to yield results in 2025, citing improved agricultural productivity, rising export earnings, and expanded access to social services.

According to Ruto, maize production is on course to hit historic highs, tea earnings have surged, coffee prices have nearly doubled, and sugar production has increased as imports declined. He also noted steady growth in livestock, dairy, leather, and meat exports.

Ruto highlighted the impact of the government’s universal healthcare programme, revealing that more than 29 million Kenyans are now registered under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

He cited individual cases of patients whose medical bills running into hundreds of thousands of shillings were fully covered under the scheme.

In housing, the President pointed to the affordable housing programme as a source of dignity and improved living conditions for low-income earners, while also creating employment opportunities across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jobs, Poverty and 2026 Targets

Despite the reported gains, Ruto acknowledged that poverty and unemployment remain major challenges, with nearly four in ten Kenyans living below the poverty line and many young people still struggling to find work.

He announced two measurable national goals: cutting poverty and unemployment by half in the coming years, without overburdening taxpayers or accumulating unsustainable debt.

To support this ambition, the President said the government will operationalise the National Infrastructure Fund and the Sovereign Wealth Fund in January 2026.

The funds are intended to mobilise domestic resources, attract private capital, reduce reliance on borrowing, and secure savings for future generations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Major Infrastructure Projects Announced

Ruto outlined a slate of large-scale projects set to take off in 2026, including the completion of the Talanta Sports Complex ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, the Bomas International Convention Centre, and the tarmacking of 6,000 kilometres of roads already under contract.

He also announced plans to begin construction of the Naivasha–Narok–Bomet–Nyamira–Kisumu–Malaba Standard Gauge Railway, the Galana-Kulalu Dam, and a new modern airport at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to boost trade and tourism.

President William Ruto's New Year's eve party at Eldoret State Lodge

Addressing Protests and National Unity

Reflecting on unrest witnessed in June and July 2025, which resulted in loss of life and destruction of property, the President called for respect for the rule of law while affirming constitutional rights to protest and dissent.

He urged political leaders to prioritise unity and warned against violence, saying freedom must be exercised with responsibility.

Drug and Alcohol Abuse Declared National Emergency

In a major policy shift, Ruto declared alcohol and drug abuse a national development and security emergency, citing statistics showing that over 4.7 million Kenyans aged between 15 and 65 use drugs or substances of abuse.

He announced the expansion of the Anti-Narcotics Unit within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations from 200 to 700 officers, enhanced border surveillance, aggressive asset seizure, and possible establishment of specialised courts to fast-track drug-related cases.

Any government official found colluding with drug traffickers, he warned, will be prosecuted and dismissed.