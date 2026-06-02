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Lenana School closed after student unrest amid rising concerns over safety in schools

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 10:38 - 02 June 2026
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In a communication to parents, the school said the decision was reached after a disturbance was reported during evening prep sessions on Monday night.
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Students at Lenana School have been sent home indefinitely following unrest that disrupted activities at the Nairobi-based national school on Monday night, becoming the latest institution to face challenges linked to student disturbances and school safety.

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The school administration directed parents and guardians to collect their children beginning Tuesday morning after the Board of Management resolved to temporarily suspend learning to allow for the restoration of order and an assessment of the situation.

The closure comes at a time when several schools across the country have recently made headlines over unrest, fires and other incidents that have raised fresh concerns about the safety and wellbeing of learners.

Students sent home following night disturbance

In a communication to parents, the school said the decision was reached after a disturbance was reported during evening prep sessions on Monday night.

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Parents were instructed to ensure students left the school compound accompanied by a parent, guardian or authorised representative.

Although the administration did not reveal what triggered the unrest, it indicated that the temporary closure would give management an opportunity to restore normalcy and investigate the incident before students return to class.

The school has not announced when learners will be required to report back.

Lenana School
Lenana School
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Latest incident in a troubling trend

The events at Lenana School add to a growing list of incidents that have affected learning institutions in recent weeks.

Just a day earlier, a fire broke out at Sameta Boys High School in Kisii County, destroying a dormitory and leaving students counting losses. Authorities launched investigations to establish the cause of the fire, although no fatalities were reported.

The incident reignited concerns over recurring fires in schools, particularly boarding institutions, where dormitories often house large numbers of students.

Over the years, school fires have frequently been linked to student unrest, electrical faults, overcrowding and other safety challenges, with education stakeholders repeatedly calling for stronger prevention measures.

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Utumishi Girls tragedy still fresh in Kenyans' minds

The closure of Lenana School also comes as the country continues to grapple with the aftermath of the deadly fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil.

The dormitory blaze claimed the lives of 16 students and left dozens injured, triggering national mourning and renewed scrutiny of safety standards in schools.

Dormitory engulfed by fire, left in ruins at Utumishi Senior School, Gilgil
Dormitory engulfed by fire, left in ruins at Utumishi Senior School, Gilgil

Seven students who were captured by CCTV starting the fire will be arraigned in Naivasha Law Courts on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Education experts argue that beyond infrastructure and safety concerns, schools must also address issues affecting student welfare, including communication between learners and administrators, disciplinary systems and mechanisms for resolving grievances before they escalate.

Cases of student unrest often emerge without warning, but investigations have frequently revealed underlying frustrations that had gone unresolved for extended periods.

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