Leaders join Governor Waiguru's family for son Ian's traditional marriage ceremony
Family, culture and love came together in a beautiful celebration as Governor Anne Waiguru’s son Ian and his fiancée Joanne marked an important chapter in their journey together through a traditional Ruracio and Ngurario ceremony attended by family members, friends and distinguished guests.
The colourful occasion brought together loved ones from near and far to witness the couple formally unite their families through traditions that continue to hold deep meaning within Kenyan communities.
At the heart of the celebration was an emotional message from Ian's mother, Anne Waiguru, who expressed her joy and gratitude at witnessing the significant milestone in her son's life.
"My heart is filled with gratitude and joy as we celebrated the beautiful Ruracio and Ngurario ceremony of our son, Ian, and Joanne," she said.
Her message captured the emotions shared by many family members who gathered to celebrate the couple's union.
"As a mother, witnessing this important milestone in your journey together was a truly cherished blessing. Seeing the love, commitment, and happiness you share fills me with great pride and hope for the future that lies ahead for both of you," she added.
Celebrating a union rooted in tradition
The Ruracio and Ngurario ceremonies remain among the most important cultural rites in the Kikuyu community.
They symbolise not only the coming together of two individuals but also the joining of two families and the strengthening of community ties.
Throughout the day, traditional customs were observed as relatives and elders from both sides participated in the proceedings.
The atmosphere reflected the values that these ceremonies represent, including respect, unity, responsibility and commitment.
For Ian and Joanne, the occasion marked an important step towards married life, surrounded by the blessings and support of those closest to them.
Guests witnessed moments of joy, laughter and celebration as family members embraced the significance of the day while looking forward to the couple's future together.
Leaders and friends join the celebrations
The ceremony attracted a number of prominent leaders and guests who came to share in the joyous occasion and celebrate alongside the families.
Among those in attendance were Sopiato Leah Sankaire, Hon. Anne Muratha, Hon. Rahab Mukami, former Nairobi Women Representative Rachel Shebesh, and Laikipia County MP Hon. Jane Kagiri.
Other notable guests included Hon. Irene Njoki, Hon. Lydia Haika, Muteti Murimi, representatives from the County Assembly of Kirinyaga, Kirinyaga Governor Hon. Cecily Mbarire, Senator Veronica Maina and Gachoki Gitari.
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