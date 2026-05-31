Woman spots stolen phone in online advert, leads police to Nairobi CBD raid

A social media advertisement helped police uncover a suspected mobile phone theft ring in Nairobi's Central Business District and recover 22 mobile phones believed to have been stolen from members of the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the operation began after a woman whose mobile phone had been stolen at a school along Ngong Road spotted an online advert featuring a handset that closely resembled her missing device.

The woman reported the discovery to police, prompting officers to launch investigations.

Using mobile phone tracking technology, detectives traced the device's signal to a building near Khoja Stage in Nairobi's CBD.

What initially appeared to be a case involving a single stolen phone soon led to a larger breakthrough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the operation, officers recovered the complainant's handset alongside several other high-value mobile phones suspected to have been stolen from unsuspecting victims.

Police said a total of 22 mobile phones were recovered from the premises.

Two suspects found inside the building were arrested and taken into custody as investigations continue.

In a statement, the NPS said the operation demonstrated the growing role of technology and public cooperation in helping law enforcement combat crime.

"The successful operation underscores the growing role of technology in crime detection and highlights the importance of public vigilance," the statement said.

Advertisement

Advertisement