Ruto unveils major infrastructure push for northern Kenya in Madaraka Day address

At the centre of the infrastructure plan is the Northern Kenya Gateway Corridor, a 750-kilometre road project linking Isiolo, Wajir and Mandera, with extensions connecting to other national routes.

President William Ruto used this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir County to announce a wide-ranging infrastructure programme targeting northern Kenya, anchored on roads, housing, aviation, and public facilities.

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Speaking during the national event, Ruto framed the investments as part of a long-term effort to integrate the region into the national economy, saying the government is deliberately “defeating distance” through large-scale connectivity projects.

“This is more than asphalt,” he said while discussing the new road network. “It is an economic artery linking isolated communities to national and regional markets.”

The announcements came as Wajir hosted Madaraka Day for the first time in Kenya’s 63 years of independence, a symbolic moment the President used to underline what he called a shift from historical exclusion to national integration.

Northern Kenya Gateway Corridor to reshape regional connectivity

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At the centre of the infrastructure plan is the Northern Kenya Gateway Corridor, a 750-kilometre road project linking Isiolo, Wajir and Mandera, with extensions connecting to other national routes.

Ruto described it as the most significant road investment in the region since independence, pegged at nearly Sh100 billion.

He said the corridor will connect previously isolated towns into a single economic belt, improving trade and mobility across the north.

President William Ruto during Madaraka Day Celebrations in Wajir Stadium

The route will pass through key towns including Modogashe, Samatar, Wajir, Tarbaj, Kutulo, Elwak and Rhamu before reaching Mandera.

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It will also link to existing corridors from Lamu through Garissa towards Isiolo, creating a wider regional network.

The President said the goal is to end the long-standing perception of northern Kenya as remote and economically disconnected.

“We are defeating distance,” he said, adding that the project is designed to transform the north into a strategic trade and logistics hub rather than a marginal frontier.

Wajir Airport upgrade to separate civilian and military operations

In aviation, Ruto confirmed an upgrade of Wajir Airport, including the construction of a new civilian terminal and a separation of military and civilian operations.

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He said the government had already allocated funds for the project, with structural works underway.

The expansion is expected to improve passenger handling capacity and strengthen Wajir’s role as an air transport hub for the northern region, particularly for business, humanitarian, and government operations.

Madaraka Day Celebrations in Wajir Stadium

Ruto framed the upgrade as part of broader efforts to improve accessibility in historically underserved areas.

Sh15.6 billion housing programme for Wajir

The President also announced a major affordable housing programme in Wajir County, valued at Sh15.6 billion.

The project will deliver 4,600 housing units, alongside the development of modern markets and student hostels.

According to Ruto, the initiative is part of the government’s broader affordable housing agenda, but with a specific focus on correcting regional disparities in urban development.

The programme is expected to generate local jobs during construction while also expanding access to decent housing in a county where formal urban infrastructure has remained limited.

Ruto said the investment reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that development is not concentrated in a few regions.

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Stadium completion and renaming in Wajir

Ruto also addressed ongoing sports infrastructure in Wajir, confirming the completion of the Wajir Stadium, which is currently under construction.

He announced that the facility will be officially named the Ahmed Khalif Wajir Stadium, following requests from local leaders.

President William Ruto during Madaraka Day Celebrations in Wajir Stadium

The stadium is expected to meet international standards once completed, positioning Wajir to host regional sporting events and expand youth participation in sports.

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While brief in comparison to other infrastructure announcements, the stadium commitment forms part of a broader push to develop public social amenities across northern Kenya.

Infrastructure as a tool for regional integration

Throughout the speech, Ruto linked infrastructure development to national integration, arguing that roads, airports, housing, and public facilities are central to correcting historical inequality.

He said the government’s approach is guided by the principle that no region should remain outside the national development framework.

“The historical imbalances of the past will not be repeated under my watch,” he said.

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