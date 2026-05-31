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What are the different levels of hospitals in Kenya? A complete guide

A patient seeking treatment in Kenya can walk into a village health unit, a local dispensary, a county hospital, or a national referral facility. While these institutions may all be part of the same healthcare system, they serve very different roles.

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Kenya’s health sector is structured into six levels of care, with each level designed to provide specific services and refer patients upward when cases become more complex.

The system is intended to ensure that patients receive treatment at the most appropriate facility while reducing pressure on major hospitals.

Level 1 Community Health Services

Level 1 is the lowest but arguably most important level of Kenya’s healthcare system. It operates at the community level through Community Health Units made up of Community Health Volunteers (CHVs), Community Health Assistants, and other frontline public health workers.

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These workers do not operate hospitals or clinics. Instead, they provide health education, disease prevention, household visits, basic screening, and referrals.

Services at this level include:

Maternal and child health education

Immunisation awareness

Nutrition monitoring

Malaria prevention

Household health assessments

Identification of patients who need medical attention

Common issues handled include minor illnesses, monitoring pregnant women, checking child growth, and promoting sanitation and hygiene.

If a patient shows symptoms that require clinical assessment, they are referred to a health facility such as a dispensary or health centre.

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Level 1 is designed to bring healthcare closer to communities and reduce preventable illnesses before they become serious.

Level 2: Dispensaries and Clinics

Dispensaries are often the first formal health facilities that patients encounter.

They provide basic outpatient services and are usually staffed by nurses, clinical officers, and support personnel. Most do not offer inpatient admission services.

Typical services include:

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Treatment of common illnesses such as malaria, respiratory infections, diarrhoea, and skin conditions

Vaccinations

Family planning

Antenatal care

HIV testing and counselling

Basic laboratory services

Pharmacy services

Equipment is generally limited to basic diagnostic tools such as thermometers, blood pressure machines, rapid diagnostic test kits, and simple laboratory equipment.

Patients requiring surgery, specialist care, advanced imaging, blood transfusion services, or admission are referred to higher-level facilities.

In many rural areas, dispensaries remain the most accessible health facilities, although some struggle with medicine shortages and limited staffing.

Level 3: Health Centres

Health centres provide a broader range of services than dispensaries and serve as an important bridge between primary care and hospital-based treatment.

They are commonly staffed by clinical officers, nurses, laboratory technologists, pharmacists, and in some cases medical officers.

Services typically include:

Outpatient treatment

Maternity services and normal deliveries

Limited inpatient observation

Emergency stabilisation

Laboratory testing

Oral health services

Child and maternal healthcare

Unlike dispensaries, health centres may have maternity wards and small inpatient units.

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Common conditions managed include uncomplicated deliveries, pneumonia, moderate malaria, dehydration, and routine chronic disease follow-up.

Patients with severe trauma, complicated pregnancies, major surgical needs, or advanced illnesses are referred to hospitals at Levels 4, 5, or 6.

Level 4: Primary Hospitals and County Referral Hospitals

Level 4 facilities include many sub-county and county hospitals that provide the first major hospital-based care within the healthcare system.

These facilities are staffed by medical officers, nurses, clinical officers, laboratory professionals, pharmacists, radiographers, and sometimes specialist doctors.

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Services include:

Inpatient care

Emergency services

Surgical procedures

Caesarean sections

Blood transfusion services

X-rays and ultrasound imaging

Management of complicated medical conditions

Obstetric and gynaecological services

Diagnostic capacity is significantly greater than at lower levels, with access to radiology, expanded laboratory services, and operating theatres.

Typical cases treated include:

Severe malaria

Complicated pregnancies

Fractures

Appendicitis

Severe infections

Chronic disease complications

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Cases requiring specialist intervention, intensive care, advanced surgery, cancer treatment, or highly specialised diagnostics are referred to Level 5 or Level 6 facilities.

Level 4 hospitals also supervise lower-level facilities within their catchment areas.

Level 5: Secondary Referral Hospitals

Level 5 hospitals are major county or regional referral facilities that provide specialised medical services.

Examples include facilities such as Thika Level 5 Hospital and Mbagathi County Referral Hospital.

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Staffing includes:

Specialist physicians

SurgeonsObstetricians and gynaecologists

Paediatricians

Anaesthetists

Specialist nurses

Allied health professionals

Services commonly include:

Specialist outpatient clinics

Intensive care units

Advanced surgical procedures

Specialist maternal care

Cancer diagnosis and treatment

Advanced imaging services

Specialist laboratory services

These hospitals receive referrals from multiple Level 4 hospitals and manage patients whose conditions require expertise not available at lower levels.

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They also serve as internship and training centres for healthcare workers.

Level 6: National Referral Hospitals

Level 6 facilities represent the highest level of healthcare in Kenya.

These hospitals provide highly specialised services that are unavailable elsewhere in the health system.

Examples include Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, and Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Staffing includes:

Consultant specialists

Sub-specialists

Researchers

Medical lecturers

Highly trained nurses

Specialised technicians

Services include:

Organ-related specialised care

Neurosurgery

Cardiothoracic surgery

Complex cancer treatment

Advanced intensive care

Teaching and medical research

Highly specialised diagnostic services