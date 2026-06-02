How AI could save millions of Kenyans from blindness

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used worldwide to analyse retinal images, identify abnormalities and support clinicians in diagnosing eye conditions.

Artificial intelligence is emerging as one of the most promising tools in the fight against blindness, offering new ways to detect eye diseases early, expand access to specialist care, and reach millions of people who might otherwise go untreated.

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The growing role of AI in healthcare will take centre stage this week when more than 500 delegates from Africa and around the world gather in Nairobi for the 2030 IN SIGHT LIVE KENYA Conference, a major international forum focused on eye health, innovation and efforts to eliminate avoidable blindness.

The conference comes at a critical time for Kenya, where an estimated 30 per cent of the population requires eye care services to prevent vision impairment or blindness.

Although the country's blindness prevalence has fallen from 0.7 per cent in 1990 to 0.37 per cent in 2023, experts say significant challenges remain in ensuring all Kenyans can access timely and affordable treatment.

Health experts believe technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital diagnostics and tele-ophthalmology could play a key role in closing those gaps.

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A new tool in the fight against blindness

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used worldwide to analyse retinal images, identify abnormalities and support clinicians in diagnosing eye conditions.

The technology can help detect diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and cataracts, often before symptoms become severe enough for patients to notice.

Unlike traditional screening methods that require specialist interpretation, AI-powered systems can analyse images within minutes, making them particularly valuable in areas where eye specialists are scarce.

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Delegates attending the Nairobi conference are expected to discuss how such innovations can be integrated into health systems to improve diagnosis and expand access to specialist services, especially in underserved communities.

According to organisers, digital health technologies will be among the key themes of the three-day meeting as governments and healthcare providers explore ways of strengthening eye health systems through innovation.

Addressing a growing health challenge

The need for new solutions is becoming increasingly urgent as eye diseases continue to affect millions of Kenyans.

Cataracts remain the leading cause of blindness in the country, accounting for nearly half of all blindness cases.

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At the same time, an estimated 9.6 million Kenyans live with refractive errors that can often be corrected through eyeglasses or other interventions.

The burden is also affecting children. Health officials estimate that about 15,000 Kenyan children are living with preventable or treatable vision loss.

Acting Head of the Eye Health Section at the Ministry of Health, Dr Monicah Bitok, said while progress has been made, preventable vision impairment remains a major public health concern.

“Kenya has made important progress in reducing blindness, but preventable vision impairment remains a significant public health challenge. Conditions such as cataracts, refractive errors, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy continue to affect health, education, and economic productivity,” she said.

She added that the conference presents an opportunity to accelerate solutions through partnerships and innovation.

“This conference offers an important platform to strengthen partnerships, showcase innovation, and accelerate solutions that will improve access to eye care,” said Dr Bitok.

Could AI help bridge the specialist gap?

One of the biggest challenges facing eye care services in many African countries is the shortage of trained specialists, particularly in rural and remote areas.

Patients often have to travel long distances to access ophthalmologists, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

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AI and tele-ophthalmology are increasingly being viewed as potential solutions. Through digital platforms, patients can have eye images captured at local health facilities and reviewed remotely by specialists.

Artificial intelligence can assist by identifying cases that require urgent attention, helping health workers prioritise patients more efficiently.

Supporters say this approach could significantly expand screening programmes and improve access to specialist services without requiring every facility to have a resident eye doctor.

The 2030 IN SIGHT LIVE KENYA Conference also reflects Kenya's growing ambition to position itself as a regional leader in health innovation.

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