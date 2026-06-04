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Kenyans lack faith in Ruto, NPS, and Parliament, TIFA survey reveals

Mary Wanjiku Wanja
Mary Wanjiku Wanja 13:08 - 04 June 2026
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President William Ruto during the 2026 Labour Day Celebrations held in Vihiga County
President William Ruto during the 2026 Labour Day Celebrations held in Vihiga County
The TIFA poll indicates a general crisis of confidence: the majority of Kenyans reportedly mistrust the presidency, the police, and the legislature, alongside other key national institutions.
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In the second edition of their National Survey, pollster TIFA disclosed that 45% of respondents expressed distrust in President William Ruto. This stands in sharp contrast to the mere 11% who reported having full faith in his leadership.

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The TIFA poll indicates a general crisis of confidence: the majority of Kenyans reportedly mistrust the presidency, the police, and the legislature, alongside other key national institutions.

Specifically, 43% of respondents lacked trust in the police, compared to only 8% who trusted them. Similarly, 42% expressed distrust in Parliament, while only 7% showed confidence in the legislative body.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) also faced skepticism, with 41% of respondents expressing a lack of faith in the institution, pitted against just 10% who believe the IEBC can deliver at its best.

TIFA conducted the nationwide survey, sampling 2,013 respondents across all 47 counties to gather their views.

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The Judiciary was also scrutinized in the survey: 32% of respondents admitted they do not trust the institution, while 11% reported maintaining their confidence.

The widespread distrust stems from the perception that these institutions have broadly failed to execute their core mandates, particularly in areas crucial for maintaining reputable governance and leadership.

Key sectors where failure was highlighted include taxation, health, security, political stability, protection of human rights, and election preparedness.

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