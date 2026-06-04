Gachagua questions Ebola facility plan as Ruto defends Kenya's role

Gachagua said that the president does not take action without underlying motives.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has stated his view on the reasons as to why he thinks the president has agreed to allow the opening of Ebola virus quarantine facilities in the country.

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Gachagua alleges that the president does not take action without underlying motives.

The DCP party leader alleges that the main agenda of the president setting up the quarantine base in Laikipia is to wipe out the Mount Kenya population and to have a reason for a lock down in the country so as to hinder the political campaigns when the time comes.

Gachagua, who was speaking on Inooro TV, alleged that allowing the treatment of Ebola patients in the country is a political strategy by the president to stop the elections in 2027 through a lockdown, since he has the power to do so in the presence of a national crisis or pandemic.

Rigathi Gachagua speaking at PCEA Kayole, Embakasi Central Constituency, Nairobi on Sunday, November 9 and president William Ruto in set

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Gachagua argued that Kenya is not in a better position than America when it comes to facilities, technology and equipment when handling Ebola patients.

He says that it's out of greed that this decision has been made. According to him, America understands the weight and risks involved with the Ebola virus that is why it does not want its infected American citizens treated in their home country rather be brought to Kenya.

President Ruto's defense

However, speaking during a media engagement on Monday evening, President William Ruto, emphasised that Kenya remains committed to its strategic partnerships with Western nations and will not shy away from initiatives aimed at combating high-risk diseases.

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The Head of State revealed that the U.S. President Donald Trump requested Kenya's support in the global fight against the deadly virus, a request he granted to strengthen international health security.

"Our partnership with the American government is a mutual agreement. When President Trump asked Kenya to support them by establishing a center at the Laikipia Air Base, I gave the okay because of our long-standing friendship spanning over 40 years," Ruto stated.

The President dismissed concerns over the base, claiming the issue has been unnecessarily politicized. He clarified that the Laikipia site is one of 23 such facilities across the country equipped to manage and prevent the spread of the Ebola virus.

The president clarified that the government knows what it is doing and that this decision is for the betterment of Kenya as a whole.

"We are a responsible government. Politicians should avoid reckless talk. I am confident in our national preparedness strategies," he said, noting that the facilities ensure proper screening, isolation, and treatment to prevent any local outbreak.

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Ruto said that this is among the many strategies of enhancing the preparedness of Kenya in the phase of pandemics.