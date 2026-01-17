Ruto returns to Nyeri, meets 18K leaders in grand scheme to reclaim Mt Kenya

According to Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi, the visit is a continuation of Ruto’s activities in the county, picking from where he left last weekend.

President William Ruto is in Nyeri where he is expected to meet more than 18,000 leaders at the Sagana State Lodge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The meeting will bring together grassroot leaders from the county, religious figures and prominent persons who hold sway in the region as the president moves to consolidate support in the restive region.

MPs, MCAs and aspirants eyeing UDA party tickets in the 2027 elections are also expected to attend the meeting.

According to Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi, the visit is a continuation of Ruto’s activities in the county, picking from where he left last weekend .

Ruto was in the county on Sunday, January 11, 2026 and launched the regional Nyota program for Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua and Murang’a counties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today’s meeting at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri is part of Ruto’s ongoing engagements with residents of Nyeri.

He is expected to articulate what his administration has achieved while addressing local development priorities and laying the foundation for his future political activities in a region that voted for him almost to a man.

Critics of the Kenya Kwanza administration, led by Rigathi Gachagua have on several occasions accused the president of betraying voters by failing to implement the UDA manifesto that propelled him to power.

Gachagua’s Wantam wave

Advertisement

Advertisement

With political realignments shaping up ahead of 2027 elections , the Mt Kenya region has emerged as a battleground between UDA and the united opposition with Gachagua leading the offensive in the region.

While courting ODM in the broad-based arrangement to back his bid, Ruto is also keen on retaining support in Mount Kenya region.

UDA is locked in a supremacy battle with Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), with the latter predicting a mass exodus from UDA in the months preceding 2027 elections.

Heightened activity in Nyeri

Nyeri, which is also the home county of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been receiving a lot of attention from the President lately.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The President was in Nyeri six days earlier when he attended a Sunday service at ACK St Paul’s Church Kariki, Othaya.