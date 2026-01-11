Mixed signals & bold declarations as Ruto attends church service in Nyeri

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, President William Ruto and Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga during a Sunday Church service at ACK St Paul’s Church Kariki, Othaya, Nyeri County on January 11, 2026

Ruto in Nyeri: Political signals from Ruto’s Nyeri church visit

Politics seeped into the pulpit as President William Ruto attended a Sunday Church service at ACK St Paul’s Church Kariki, Othaya, Nyeri County on January 11, 2026.

Ruto was received by his deputy Kithure Kindiki with a host of government officials and politicians including Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga and Nyeri Woman Rep Rahab Mukami also attending the service.

The service took on a political edge with politicians weighing in on the political developments and realignments Kenya’s current political moment featuring.

Perhaps aware that they were speaking in church at a time when the church has come under fire for allowing politics on the pulpit, politicians carefully chose their words to deliver heavy political messages.

Mutahi Kahiga declares support for Ruto & affirms UDA membership

Mutahi Kahiga clarifies his party close association with Gachagua who hails from the county and the rival political outfit linked to former DP, Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga clarified that he remains a staunch member of UDA, the party that sponsored President William Ruto.

I am still a member of UDA and that is a fact. I voted for Ruto, he is my President and I am a governor. I do not know why some people seem to be confused? I still have a President

Days to do politics will come but for now, let us support the President to do his job. As governor, I must welcome the President and together we work for the people. Let us wait until the time for elections.

Mutahi Kagwe: Leadership is grown, not rented for one term

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mutahi Kagwe urged Kenyans to reject divisive politics and embrace long-term leadership, cautioning Mount Kenya that the region risks weakening itself further.

Leadership is grown, not rented for one term. You cannot uproot your crops every five years and expect a harvest.

Development comes when you allow good leaders to serve, to grow, and to complete what they started.

He urged politicians from the region to demonstrate political maturity and strategy as they face 2027, cautioning against emotional politics.

This is about continuity, stability and building systems that last. That is how Mt Kenya and Kenya as a whole will prosper

The CS also praised Ruto for picking him to serve in the cabinet despite not voting for the president in 2022 elections.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been leading a sustained onslaught against the president and his administration, marshalling the region to support the opposition.

The fierce rivalry has seen Gachagua predict a mass exodus from UDA to his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), alleging that it is the political vehicle for the region.