Kenya-Australia health partnership highlights 4 leading causes of preventable blindness

Speaking ahead of the Kenya-Australia eye health partnership celebrations, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale noted that many Kenyans still struggle to access quality treatment despite progress made in recent years.

Millions of Kenyans are living with eye conditions that could be prevented, treated, or managed if detected early, health experts have warned.

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According to the Ministry of Health, an estimated 15.5 percent of Kenyans have eye conditions that require professional care.

Yet many people, particularly those in underserved and remote communities, continue to face barriers to accessing quality eye health services.

As Kenya and Australia mark 20 years of partnership in eye health, attention is once again turning to the leading causes of avoidable blindness in the country, including cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, refractive errors, and trachoma.

Cataracts remain the leading cause of blindness

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Cataracts occur when the eye's natural lens becomes cloudy, causing blurred vision and, in severe cases, blindness.

The condition is most common among older adults and remains one of the leading causes of vision loss globally and in Kenya.

Cataracts

Despite being highly treatable through surgery, many Kenyans continue to live with cataracts due to limited access to specialized eye care services, particularly in rural areas.

Speaking ahead of the Kenya-Australia eye health partnership celebrations, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale noted that many Kenyans still struggle to access quality treatment despite progress made in recent years.

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"An estimated 15.5 percent of Kenyans have eye conditions that require eye care services, yet many still lack access to quality treatment," Duale said.

Health experts say early diagnosis and timely surgery can restore sight and significantly improve quality of life for affected individuals.

Diabetes is creating a growing eye health challenge

As cases of diabetes continue to rise in Kenya, doctors are also reporting increasing numbers of patients suffering from diabetic retinopathy, a condition caused by damage to blood vessels in the retina.

The disease often develops without noticeable symptoms in its early stages, making regular eye examinations critical for people living with diabetes.

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If left untreated, diabetic retinopathy can lead to permanent vision loss. Screening programmes supported through the Kenya-Australia partnership have sought to identify patients early and connect them with treatment before irreversible damage occurs.

Refractive errors continue to affect learning and productivity

Refractive errors, including short-sightedness, long-sightedness and astigmatism, are among the most common causes of visual impairment.

Although these conditions can often be corrected with prescription glasses or contact lenses, many people remain undiagnosed or unable to afford corrective treatment.

Poor vision resulting from uncorrected refractive errors can affect school performance among children and reduce productivity among adults.

Over the past two decades, eye health programmes supported by the Australian Government and The Fred Hollows Foundation have expanded screening and vision correction services across several counties.

Trachoma still persists in vulnerable communities

Trachoma, a bacterial infection that can eventually cause blindness, remains a concern in some of Kenya's most vulnerable and hard-to-reach communities.

The disease spreads through poor sanitation and repeated infection. Over time, it causes the eyelids to turn inward, leading the eyelashes to scratch the surface of the eye and potentially result in blindness.

Public health interventions, including community outreach, treatment programmes and improved hygiene practices, have helped reduce the burden of trachoma in affected regions.

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However, health officials say continued investment is needed to eliminate the disease entirely.

Progress Made, But Challenges Remain

The Australian Government, through its partnership with Kenya and The Fred Hollows Foundation, has supported eye health initiatives focused on screening, workforce development, community outreach and health system strengthening.

Ross Piper, Chief Executive Officer of The Fred Hollows Foundation, said the partnership demonstrates what sustained investment can achieve.

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"Kenya's progress in eye health demonstrates the impact of sustained investment, strong government leadership, and partnerships that put people at the centre. Preventable blindness can be addressed, and the past 20 years show what is possible when countries work together," he said.