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Kenyatta Avenue viaduct progress, what’s been done so far

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 10:39 - 15 April 2026
Progress update of the Kenyatta Avenue viaduct construction
Progress update of the Kenyatta Avenue viaduct construction
The viaduct will connect Valley Road directly into the CBD, effectively elevating through-traffic and reducing the burden on surface-level roads.
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As pressure mounts on Nairobi’s strained road network, the government is accelerating efforts to modernise urban mobility through key infrastructure projects.

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Among the most closely watched is the Kenyatta Avenue Viaduct, a flagship initiative spearheaded by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA).

Recent updates from Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo indicate that construction is making visible and steady progress.

A strategic response to Nairobi’s traffic crisis

The Kenyatta Avenue Viaduct is designed as a direct response to this challenge, offering a streamlined route that bypasses some of the city’s most congested intersections.

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Speaking on the project’s significance, Omollo emphasised the urgency of the intervention, noting that, “For a rapidly growing capital like Nairobi, time is of the essence.”

He added that the government is committed to rolling out “strategic infrastructure interventions” to address the city’s persistent traffic snarls.

Progress update of the Kenyatta Avenue viaduct construction
Progress update of the Kenyatta Avenue viaduct construction

The viaduct will connect Valley Road directly into the CBD, effectively elevating through-traffic and reducing the burden on surface-level roads.

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By separating traffic flows, the project is expected to significantly cut travel times for motorists entering the city core.

Visible progress on the ground

Construction works along Kenyatta Avenue are now clearly visible, signalling meaningful advancement after months of groundwork.

According to PS Omollo, several critical phases of the project have already been completed or are well underway.

“Construction is steadily advancing, with key civil works already visible,” he stated. Reinforced concrete piers and substructures have been erected along the corridor, forming the backbone of the elevated roadway.

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These structures are essential for supporting the viaduct’s dual carriageway.

Superstructure works have also gained momentum, particularly around the NHIF Building, where sections of the deck have already been lifted into place.

Progress update of the Kenyatta Avenue viaduct construction
Progress update of the Kenyatta Avenue viaduct construction

This marks a significant milestone, as it transitions the project from foundational work to the more visible stages of construction.

Stretching approximately one kilometre, the viaduct runs from the Integrity Centre to the Serena Hotel, covering one of Nairobi’s most critical urban mobility corridors.

While the primary goal of the viaduct is to ease vehicular traffic, planners have incorporated features that cater to a broader range of road users.

The project includes integrated cycle lanes and pedestrian walkways, aligning with global trends toward more inclusive and sustainable urban transport systems.

In addition, modern drainage systems are being installed as part of the project.

Progress update of the Kenyatta Avenue viaduct construction
Progress update of the Kenyatta Avenue viaduct construction
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These are aimed at tackling Nairobi’s recurring urban flooding challenges, especially during heavy rains.

Once complete, the viaduct is expected not only to improve traffic flow but also to serve as a safer and more orderly transport corridor.

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