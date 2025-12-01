Africa's tallest buildings: Who rules continent's skies in 2025?

Vertical supremacy on the continent has shifted. For decades, Johannesburg defined African skylines, but a construction boom in North and East Africa has rewritten record books.

Africa’s architectural landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, with a boom in construction redefining the continent's skylines.

South Africa previously held a monopoly on super-tall structures, but the centre of gravity has shifted North and East.

Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, and Ethiopia have entered the race, pushing established landmarks down the rankings.

1. Egypt's Iconic Tower, standing at 393.8 metres

Iconic Tower in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital is the tallest building on the continent.

Egypt's Iconic Tower, Africa's tallest building, stands at 393.8 metres

Reaching 393.8 metres, this supertall skyscraper anchors the Central Business District of the new city constructed east of Cairo.

Completed in 2024, the 77-floor tower houses offices, luxury apartments, and a hotel.

2. Alamein Iconic Tower in Egypt, at 300 metres

Egypt continues its dominance with Alamein Iconic Tower, the centrepiece of the New Alamein City project on the Mediterranean coast.

Egypt's Alamein Iconic Tower, the centrepiece of the New Alamein City project

Structurally topped out in 2024, this skyscraper rises to approximately 300 metres.

While shorter than its counterpart in the New Administrative Capital, it cements Egypt's position as the hub for vertical construction in Africa.

It forms part of a massive coastal development aimed at creating a year-round business and tourism destination.

3. Great Mosque of Algiers Tower in Algeria, standing at 264.3 metres

Completed in 2019, the minaret of Djamaa el-Djazaïr (Great Mosque of Algiers) stands at 264.3 metres.

The minaret of Djamaa el-Djazaïr (Great Mosque of Algiers) stands at 264.3 metres

While primarily a religious structure, it is classified as a building due to 37 floors of usable space, including a museum, research centre, and observation deck.

The minaret of Djamaa el-Djazaïr (Great Mosque of Algiers) remains the tallest building in the Maghreb region

It held the title of Africa's tallest structure for nearly five years before Egyptian projects surpassed it.

It remains the tallest building in the Maghreb region.

4. Mohammed VI Tower in Morocco, 250 metres tall

Morocco enters the top tier with Mohammed VI Tower in Salé, overlooking the Bou Regreg river and Rabat.

The Mohammed VI Tower in Salé, overlooking the Bou Regreg river and Rabat, Morocco

Standing 250 metres tall, this 55-storey mixed-use skyscraper was completed in 2024.

The tower features a luxury hotel, offices, and high-end apartments.

Its completion marked a significant milestone for West Africa, bringing the region its first true super-tall skyscraper.

5. The Leonardo in South Africa, standing at 234 metres

Located in Sandton, Johannesburg, The Leonardo held the title of Africa's tallest building briefly following completion in 2019.

The Leonardo in South Africa, standing at 234 metres

Standing at 234 metres, it is a 55-floor mixed-use development comprising luxury residential apartments, offices, and a hotel.

It dethroned the Carlton Centre, which had held the continental record for over four decades.

The Leonardo remains the tallest building in Sub-Saharan Africa.

6. South Africa's Carlton Centre, at 223 metres

For 46 years, Carlton Centre in downtown Johannesburg was the tallest building in Africa.

The 223-metre Carlton Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa

Completed in 1973, it stands 223 metres tall with 50 floors.

Once the premier address for business in the Southern Hemisphere, it remains a significant landmark despite the shift of corporate power to Sandton.

It houses the headquarters of Transnet and serves as a major shopping and office complex.

7. Commercial Bank of Ethiopia Headquarters, standing at 209.3 metres - Tallest in E.Africa

East Africa’s tallest building is the headquarters of Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) in Addis Ababa.

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, East Africa's tallest building, stands at 209.3 metres

Inaugurated in February 2022, the 53-storey tower rises 209.3 metres.

The building symbolises Ethiopia's banking modernisation and economic growth.

Its completion shifted the regional height record from Nairobi to Addis Ababa, marking a new era of competition in East African architecture.

8. Egypt's Alamein Downtown Towers, 208 metres tall

The scale of construction in Egypt is evident in the Alamein Downtown Towers complex.

Egypt's Alamein Downtown Towers Project, with buildings reaching up to 208 metres tall

This project includes four residential skyscrapers, D01, D02, D03, and D04, each topping out at approximately 208 metres.

These towers reached their structural peak in 2024 and are part of the rapid urbanisation of Egypt's northern coast.

Their collective presence pushes several established African skyscrapers down the rankings.

9. Kenya's Britam Tower stands at 200.1 metres

Kenya’s Britam Tower, located in Upper Hill, Nairobi, stands at 200.1 metres.

Completed in 2017, it was the first building in East Africa to surpass the 200-metre mark.

In 2019, Britam Tower in Nairobi was named the top skyscraper in Africa in the global architecture awards. It was the only skyscraper in Africa to feature among the world's top 10 buildings in the award’s history.

The 31-storey prismatic tower houses the headquarters of Britam Holdings and offers premium office space.

While surpassed regionally by CBE Headquarters and continentally by recent North African projects, it remains a defining feature of Nairobi’s skyline and the tallest building in Kenya.

10. New Administrative Capital D01 Tower (Egypt) — 196 metres

Rounding out the top ten is another entry from Egypt’s New Administrative Capital.

Egypt's D01 Project

The D01 Tower, a residential and administrative building, stands at 196 metres.

Completed as part of the initial phase of the new capital's Central Business District, it illustrates the depth of Egypt’s vertical ambitions, where secondary towers in a single development now rival the tallest structures in other major African cities.

Notable Mentions

Just outside the top ten sits Nairobi GTC Office Tower in Westlands, rising to 184 metres.

Nairobi's GTC Office Tower in Westlands stands at 184 metres

It serves as the tallest tower within the Global Trade Centre complex and is the second-tallest building in Kenya.

Nearby, UAP Old Mutual Tower in Upper Hill stands at 163 metres, having held the Kenyan record briefly before Britam Tower's completion.

Kenya's UAP Old Mutual Tower is done in the traditional 'setback' skyscraper style, mandated by New York law in 1915 so tall buildings won't competely cut off neighours from sun