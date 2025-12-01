Caught on Camera: MP at centre of assault over relationship drama

CCTV footage has surfaced showing a Kisii MP storming into a restaurant and confronting a man he is now accused of assaulting.

A Kisii County Member of Parliament is at the centre of a growing controversy after a man accused him of assaulting him in a restaurant last Thursday morning.

The incident, which unfolded at a popular eatery in Kisii Town, has sparked questions about police inaction despite a formal complaint and medical report being filed on the same day.

According to the victim, 36-year-old Omariba Moriasi, the confrontation began shortly after he sat down for breakfast. CCTV footage from the establishment shows a man believed to be the MP walking directly to Moriasi’s table before a physical altercation erupted.

CCTV footage captures moments a physical altercation in a hotel in Kisii

The scuffle lasted several minutes as other patrons attempted to intervene.

Moriasi claims the lawmaker accused him of being involved in a romantic relationship with the MP’s partner before allegedly assaulting him with the help of two companions, including a bodyguard.

He says he sustained injuries during the ordeal and reported the matter immediately at Kisii Central Police Station.

Omariba Moriasi

“He stormed in, shouting accusations and then started attacking me,” Moriasi said. “We reported the incident and completed all procedures, including the P3 form, but no action has been taken.”

His legal team has criticised the delay in making an arrest, questioning why the legislator remains free despite what they describe as clear evidence.

They also expressed concern for their client’s safety, warning that the MP may attempt to intimidate or harm him further.

Police are yet to issue a formal statement on the status of the case.

The recent allegations against a Kisii MP, accused of assaulting a man in a suspected love triangle, have once again turned the spotlight on the conduct of Kenya’s political class.

While the investigation in Kisii is ongoing, the incident joins a long and troubling list of cases where public officials have faced accusations of assault, physical aggression, or gross misconduct.

Here is a look at high-profile cases where Kenyan leaders have faced legal and public scrutiny for violent behaviour.

1. The Shooting of DJ Evolve (2020)

Perhaps the most infamous case in recent years involved Embakasi East MP Babu Owino. In January 2020, the legislator was charged with attempted murder after CCTV footage appeared to show him shooting Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve, at a club in Nairobi’s Kilimani area. The incident left the DJ bedridden with life-altering injuries.

Outcome: The court acquitted Owino in August 2023 , largely because the victim (DJ Evolve) withdrew the complaint to focus on his recovery, and the magistrate cited "shoddy investigations" by the police.

DJ Evolve

2. The "Slap" Caught on Camera (2021)

In March 2021, former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa was caught on video slapping an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official during the Matungu by-election. The confrontation reportedly arose after Echesa claimed his party’s agents were being blocked from the polling station.

Outcome: Echesa was arrested and charged with assault and election malpractice. The video of the incident went viral, becoming a symbol of the violence that often mars Kenyan by-elections.

3. The Contractor Dispute (2021)

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa found himself in legal trouble in August 2021 after he was accused of assaulting a local musician and contractor, Steve Kay (Stephen Masinde). The altercation reportedly occurred when Masinde demanded payment of Sh3.4 million for classrooms he had built.

Outcome: Barasa was arrested and charged with causing grievous harm. The MP initially claimed he was merely asking the contractor to "zip up his trousers," but medical reports indicated the victim suffered multiple injuries.

4. Assault in the Media Studios (2020)

Former Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria was arrested in January 2020 for allegedly assaulting a woman, Joyce Wanja, within the premises of Royal Media Services. Wanja claimed the MP kicked and punched her during a heated argument during a radio interview.

Outcome: Kuria was released on a cash bail of Sh20,000.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

5. The Harambee House Brawl (2016)

Violence has even reached the offices of the executive. In November 2016, Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel and Nominated MP Sarah Korere engaged in a physical fight at the Office of the President (Harambee House). Both legislators recorded statements accusing the other of assault after a meeting intended to broker peace turned violent.

Outcome: Lempurkel was later charged with assault and eventually convicted in 2021 to serve one year in prison, though the High Court later overturned the sentence and acquitted him.

6. Mike Sonko’s "Buruburu" Raid (2019)

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has faced numerous legal battles, but one notable assault charge stemmed from a 2019 incident in Buruburu. Sonko was accused of forcibly entering a private property and assaulting individuals while accompanied by a group of youths.