Njerae’s way of redefining artistic independence even under major label

Musician Njerae has had a remarkable year, from being named a Spotify Equal Africa ambassador, to joining Apple Music’s Africa Rising programme, to sealing a major record deal with Universal Music Group (UMG).

In a conversation on Phil Director’s Becoming CEO series, she opened up about the transformative highs, the pressures of success, and the realities of navigating the music business as a Kenyan artist.

Despite the glamour attached to such milestones, Njerae was quick to admit that the journey has come with its fair share of internal shifts.

The pressure to change, and the freedom not to

Speaking about her early days under a major label, the singer admitted that the newfound attention and expectations came with internal tension.

She revealed that at first, there was a pressure to mould her artistry to fit certain industry expectations. However, she emphasised the importance of grounding herself in the identity and work that brought her this far.

“In the beginning there was definitely pressure to conform or change certain things,” she said. “But I had to keep reminding myself that I’m here because of the work I did before, not because someone wants to completely transform me.”

Njerae

With the label providing financial backing and structure, she described the period as freeing rather than restrictive.

I don’t have the same financial strain now. Getting shows and entering important spaces isn’t as hard as it used to be.

Learning the music business

Njerae highlighted how being under a label has exposed her to the business side of music in a way she had never experienced before.

Previously, money would come in and vanish with no trace. Under UMG, she has gained clarity on how revenue flows, where it goes, and how it should be managed.

Before, money would come in and disappear, you couldn’t even trace how. Now there’s a clear chain, a system, and that has changed me in all aspects.

This structure, she said, has helped her understand how the music industry operates, strengthening both her career and her confidence.

Njerae performing at a concert in Nairobi

Art vs. algorithms: Does the artist still matter?

With the explosion of short-form content and algorithm-driven platforms, many creatives feel pressured to chase trends rather than focus on the artistry itself.

Njerae pushed back on the idea that labels prioritise algorithms over artistry.

“I’m also there for my business,” she said firmly. “They wouldn’t want me to fail because if I fail, they fail.”

She insisted that labels are invested in the success of the artist as a whole, not just the numbers.

“Even if I released a ten-minute song of silence, UMG would still try to place it on playlists because I’m a UMG artist,” she explained. “If the label wins, the artist wins. People don’t see that partnership enough.”

Not obsessed with going global

Many Kenyan artists often express a desire for global recognition, collaborations, or even Grammy ambitions. But for Njerae, the focus is different.

She described her music as an investment, something that should pay off for years to come.

“A song is like buying property,” she explained. “You don’t know what it might bring you ten years down the line.”

Njerae performing at a concert in Nairobi

Although she acknowledges that global moments, such as meeting or working with superstars like Davido, would be exciting, they are not her driving force.

Her priority, she added, is to live meaningfully within the creative space she’s in and build a sustainable career.

What Kenya can learn from Nigeria’s success

Asked why Nigerian artists have soared on the global stage, Njerae pointed to one fundamental ingredient: unwavering support from their own people.

She compared Nigeria’s local music culture, where even small pubs and restaurants play domestic sounds, with Kenya, where foreign covers often take precedence over home-grown artistry.

But she believes Kenya is finally shifting in the right direction.

