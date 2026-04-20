Talanta Stadium update: What’s complete, what’s left before AFCON 2027

Progress is also evident in the spectator areas, where the installation of VIP seating has already been completed.

As Kenya accelerates preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the rising structure of Talanta Sports Stadium is quickly becoming one of the country’s most ambitious infrastructure projects in recent years.

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Located in Nairobi, the 60,000-seater arena is no longer just a concept on paper it is steadily transforming into a modern sporting complex designed to meet global standards.

Since construction began in March 2024 following a ground-breaking ceremony officiated by President William Ruto, the project has moved through multiple phases.

Now, as of mid-April 2026, it has entered a more refined and technically demanding stage, where attention is shifting from structural development to quality, technology, and user experience.

Talanta Stadium is expected to become Kenya’s largest stadium upon completion, positioning the country as a serious contender in hosting major international tournaments.

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With China Road and Bridge Corporation overseeing construction and Kenya Defence Forces providing supervision, the project comprises a blend of engineering expertise and strict project management.

But beyond its size, what stands out is the ambition to deliver a venue that matches international expectations, not just in capacity, but in functionality and fan experience.

That ambition is now becoming visible in the finer details of the stadium’s development.

Talanta Stadium

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The hybrid pitch

One of the most defining features currently under installation is the stadium’s hybrid pitch system.

Unlike traditional natural grass fields, Talanta Stadium will adopt the GrassMaster system, widely used in top-tier European football venues.

This surface combines natural Bermuda grass, well-suited to Kenya’s climate, with synthetic fibres embedded deep into the ground.

Seating and spectator experience taking shape

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Progress is also evident in the spectator areas, where the installation of VIP seating has already been completed.

These sections are designed to offer both comfort and optimal viewing angles, enhancing the experience for corporate guests and high-profile attendees.

Attention is now turning to the VVIP sections, which are expected to introduce a more premium match-day experience.

Seats at Talanta Stadium

Alongside this, the inclusion of 52 fully glazed skyboxes points to a deliberate effort to attract high-end clientele and corporate partnerships.

Technology integration nears completion

Another major milestone is the full installation of LED advertising boards around the pitch. These digital systems replace traditional static signage, offering dynamic visuals that align with modern broadcasting standards.

What still needs to be done

Despite the visible progress, several critical elements remain before the stadium can be declared complete.

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Finalising the pitch installation is one of the most immediate priorities, as it requires careful testing to meet international standards.

Seats at Talanta Stadium