KIM responds as TVETA revokes accreditation, shuts down operations

TVETA’s directive, issued on 20th April 2026, cited significant breaches of accreditation requirements, effectively stripping KIM of its authority to operate or award qualifications.

The Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) has issued a response following a directive by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) ordering the immediate closure of the institution and revocation of its accreditation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement issued shortly after the public notice, KIM acknowledged the gravity of the situation and reassured stakeholders that it is taking steps to address the concerns raised.

“We wish to assure our stakeholders – students, alumni, partners, and the general public – that we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness it deserves,” said Dr. Muriithi Ndegwa, the institution’s Executive Director and CEO.

Regulatory action and allegations

TVETA’s directive, issued on 20th April 2026 , cited significant breaches of accreditation requirements, effectively stripping KIM of its authority to operate or award qualifications.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the regulator, the institution allegedly offered programmes beyond those approved and issued certifications in violation of the law.

The Authority pointed to contraventions of Section 17(3) of the TVET Act, noting that KIM continued to provide unapproved courses.

KIM’s position and next steps

Advertisement

Advertisement

In its response, KIM indicated that it is currently reviewing the contents of the notice while engaging with relevant regulatory bodies to resolve the matter.

“KIM is currently reviewing the contents of the notice and actively engaging the relevant regulatory authorities to address the issues raised and determine the appropriate course of action in line with the law,” the statement read.

The institution also called for calm among its stakeholders, urging them to rely on official communication channels for updates.

“In the meantime, we urge our stakeholders to remain calm and rely on official communication channels for accurate updates,” added Dr. Ndegwa.

The Kenya Institute of Management (KIM)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the unfolding situation, the institution reaffirmed its commitment to core values.

“Throughout this period, we have remained steadfast to our commitment to professionalism, integrity and transparency - values that continue to guide our operations and engagement with all stakeholders,” the statement concluded.