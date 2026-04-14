KUCCPS opens application window for 2026 university and college placement

KUCCPS opens portal for revision of courses: Deadline & how to revise application

KUCCPS opens portal for revision of courses: Deadline & how to revise application

KUCCPS noted that a total of 251 public TVET colleges, including 33 university TVET institutes, are available for placement in the current cycle.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened its online system for the 2026 placement to universities, colleges and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

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According to the Placement Service, the application window opened on April 7 and will run until May 6, targeting candidates who sat the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination as well as Form Four leavers from previous years.

Application targets 2025 KCSE candidates

KUCCPS stated that the 2025 KCSE cohort is eligible to apply for both degree and TVET programmes.

Successful applicants to degree programmes are expected to join universities in September, while those placed in TVET institutions will begin reporting from May, owing to the continuous intake system.

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In the 2025 KCSE examination, a total of 980,444 candidates were eligible for placement. Out of these, 268,700 attained a mean grade of C+ and above, qualifying for degree programmes in 43 public and 31 private universities.

The remaining 711,744 candidates, who scored between C plain and E, are eligible for placement in public colleges and other TVET institutions.

KUCCPS CEO Dr Agnes Wahome

Wide range of institutions available

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KUCCPS noted that a total of 251 public TVET colleges, including 33 university TVET institutes, are available for placement in the current cycle.

The minimum requirement for admission to degree programmes remains a mean grade of C+ (plus). For TVET programmes, candidates with any KCSE grade from A to E who sat examinations between 2000 and 2025 are eligible to apply.

Additionally, candidates who attained C+ and above within the same period can apply for degree programmes at the Open University of Kenya.

Placement based on merit and capacity

The Placement Service emphasised that student allocation will be conducted on merit, taking into account applicants’ course choices, KCSE performance and the available capacities in institutions, as provided under the Universities Act, 2012.

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Institutions submitted their programme capacities for the 2026/2027 placement cycle, which were subsequently approved by the Commission for University Education (CUE) and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA).

CUE approved a total of 322,396 slots for degree programmes, while middle-level colleges have a combined capacity of 1,132,531 for diplomas, certificates, artisan and other TVET courses. Secondary Teacher Training Colleges have a capacity of 2,480.

Graduates throwing their hats in the air to celebrate

Support for applicants

During the application period, KUCCPS will deploy officers to universities and TVET institutions across all counties to assist applicants.

Further details on these support services will be made available on the KUCCPS website. Applicants can also access assistance at Huduma Centres nationwide.

KMTC placement and future applications

KUCCPS recently completed the placement of students to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) for the March 2026 intake.

Candidates interested in KMTC programmes will have another opportunity to apply for the September 2026 intake after the conclusion of the university placement process.

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