Gov't shuts down Kenya Institute of Management, revokes certificates awarded after 2018

In addition to offering unapproved courses, the institution is accused of employing trainers who lack valid certification.

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) has ordered the immediate closure of the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) and all its campuses across the country, citing serious violations of accreditation requirements.

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The directive, issued in a public notice dated 20th April 2026, effectively revokes the institution’s authority to operate or issue any academic qualifications.

Unapproved programmes and illegal certification

According to TVETA, KIM has been offering courses and awarding qualifications without proper approval.

While the institution had previously been accredited to deliver programmes assessed by the TVET Curriculum Development, Assessment and Certification Council (TVET-CDACC), it allegedly exceeded this mandate.

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The notice states that KIM continued to offer programs that are not approved and award academic qualifications in contravention of Section 17(3) of the TVET Act Cap 210A.

KIM head office

Concerns over unlicensed trainers

In addition to offering unapproved courses, the institution is accused of employing trainers who lack valid certification.

TVETA highlighted that KIM engaged trainers without valid training licenses as required by Section 23(1) of the TVET Act Cap 210A.

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This breach not only undermines regulatory standards but also puts into question the competence of instruction delivered to learners, potentially affecting their readiness for the job market.

Qualifications declared invalid

One of the most significant implications of the closure is the status of qualifications issued by KIM.

TVETA has made it clear that the institution no longer holds the legal mandate to award any certifications.

The Authority warned that any certificates, diplomas, or other qualifications obtained from the institution beyond 2018 are not recognized for purposes of employment, further education, or professional advancement.

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This declaration is likely to impact thousands of students and graduates who may have relied on these qualifications for career progression or academic advancement.

Immediate closure and public advisory

Citing Sections 36 and 37 of the TVET Act, TVETA confirmed that the accreditation previously granted to KIM has been revoked, leading to the closure of all its campuses with immediate effect.

The Authority emphasised that the move is part of broader efforts to uphold standards within Kenya’s technical and vocational education sector.

The Kenya Institute of Management (KIM)

TVETA advised prospective students to verify the accreditation status of any training institution before enrolling, noting that such due diligence is critical in avoiding similar situations.