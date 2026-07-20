Countries you can travel to across the world Visa free in 2026: Full list

This gives citizens access to dozens of destinations through visa-free entry and visa-on-arrival arrangements.

The Kenyan passport remains among the strongest in East Africa as of 2026 ranking at 68th position globally according to the 2026 Henley Passport Index.

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This gives citizens access to dozens of destinations through visa-free entry and visa-on-arrival arrangements.

Virgin Australia has gone into voluntary administration, making it the largest airline to collapse under the shock of the coronavirus outbreak

In addition, regional blocs such as the East African Community (EAC) continue to promote the free movement of people and goods across countries, improve diplomatic relations, advance regional integration agreements, and promote tourism-driven travel policies.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano described Kenya’s improved passport ranking as a milestone in Kenya’s global partnerships and stability, citing that in 2025 it had ranked t 73rd globally.

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“A stronger Kenyan passport enhances ease of movement for our people while reinforcing Kenya’s reputation as a stable, welcoming, and globally connected destination,” Rebecca Miano stated.

Kenyans can also travel to countries like Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania using an official National ID or a Temporary Permit issued on the eCitizen platform.

(1)Benin - Up to 90 days, (2) Botswana -Up to 90 days, (3) Burundi -Up to 90 days (EAC member)

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(4)Democratic Republic of Congo- Up to 90 days (EAC member), (5) Eritrea - Indefinite

(6).Eswatini -Up to 30 days, (7)Ethiopia -Up to 360 days, (8).The Gambia - Up to 90 days

(9)Ghana -Up to 60 days, (10)Lesotho -Up to 90 days, (11) Malawi - Up to 90 days

(12)Mauritius- Up to 90 days, (13)Namibia -Up to 90 days, (14)Rwanda -Up to 90 days (EAC member)

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Old Kenyan passport

(15)Senegal - Up to 90 days, (16) South Africa - Up to 90 days, (17) South Sudan -Up to 90 days (EAC member)

(18)Tanzania - Up to 90 days (EAC member), (19)Uganda - Up to 90 days (EAC member) (20)Zambia -Up to 90 days, (21)Zimbabwe -Up to 90 days

The Caribbean region is exceptionally open to Kenyan passport holders for tourism

(22)Antigua and Barbuda -Up to 180 days, (23)The Bahamas -Up to 90 days, (24)Barbados -Up to 180 days

(25)Cuba -Up to 90 days, (26)Dominica -Up to 21 days ,(27)Grenada -Up to 90 days

(28)Haiti -Up to 90 days, (29) Jamaica -Up to 90 days, (30) Panama -Up to 90 to 180 days

KQ 203 (RAO001) which brought home the body of former Prime Minister of Kenya, the late Raila Amolo Odinga

(31)Saint Kitts and Nevis -Up to 90 days, (32) Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - Up to 30 days, (33)Trinidad and Tobago -Up to 90 days

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Several major financial, shopping, and travel hubs in Asia offer visa-free entry:

(34) Hong Kong (SAR) -Up to 90 days, (35) Malaysia -Up to 30 days, (36) Philippines - Up to 30 days, (37)Singapore -Up to 30 days

Oceania / Pacific Islands