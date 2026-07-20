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KBL watch parties bring football fans together for an unforgettable championship finale

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 13:23 - 20 July 2026
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Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) yesterday brought football fans together for an amazing watch party at Al Capone and Pelikan Village, where hundreds of supporters gathered to witness one of the biggest nights in football as the 2026 champions were crowned.

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The two venues came alive with great anticipation as supporters, clad in their favourite team jerseys and flags, to watch the season's biggest football showdown unfold on big screens with crispy sounds.

Every goal, save, near miss and final whistle was met with deafening cheers, creating an atmosphere that transformed the venues into the ultimate home of football celebration.

The watch parties brought together football lovers to celebrate the passion, unity and excitement that the beautiful game inspires.

Consumers enjoyed an immersive matchday experience complete with fan engagement activities and a wide selection of KBL brands, including Guinness, Tusker, White Cap, Balozi and many more, ensuring the party continued long after the final whistle.

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The experience was elevated further through live entertainment, engaging fan activations, expert match discussions, and an atmosphere that celebrated the real football passion.

At Al Capone, consumers were treated to an explosive entertainment lineup featuring captivating performances by the Black Warrior Dancers, alongside electrifying sets from DJ Elye, MC Hype EV, Mista C, and a thrilling live performance by Bensoul, who kept the post-match celebrations alive with an energetic performance.

Meanwhile, Pelikan Lounge delivered its own high-energy experience, with performances from Tonny Young, Wanjine, Deejay Dibul, DJ Sonnie, MC Kasper, and Cheer Troupe, ensuring fans remained on their feet throughout the celebrations.

"Football has an incredible way of bringing people together, creating moments that fans remember long after the final whistle.

Today's watch party was about celebrating that shared passion and giving our consumers an unforgettable experience with great company, great entertainment, and our iconic brands at the heart of the occasion.

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We are grateful to everyone who joined us to make this celebration truly memorable," said Joy Murugi, Brand Manager Guinness.

As the celebrations ended, the championship watch parties once again demonstrated the unmatched excitement of experiencing football together.

Please drink responsibly. Alcohol is not for sale to persons under the age of 18.

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