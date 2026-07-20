KDF find hidden bombs along roads used by civilians

KDF find hidden bombs along roads used by civilians

KDF find hidden bombs along roads used by civilians

The devices were found approximately 5.1 kilometres, 8.27 kilometres and 8.4 kilometres apart.

Residents, traders and travellers using key transport routes in Lamu County narrowly escaped potential tragedy after the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) discovered and safely neutralised four concealed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted along roads frequently used by both civilians and security personnel.

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The explosives were recovered during separate operations conducted under Operation Amani Boni (OAB), a long-running security mission aimed at flushing out terrorist groups operating in the Boni Forest and surrounding areas.

Four hidden explosives recovered

According to the KDF, the first explosive was detected during a dominance, route clearance and link-up patrol before it could be triggered.

"The first incident occurred during a dominance, route clearance and link-up patrol when troops detected a concealed pressure plate IED before it could be triggered," the military said in a statement.

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The statement added that the soldiers immediately secured the area before carrying out a controlled detonation.

"Demonstrating vigilance and operational expertise, the soldiers immediately secured the area and conducted a controlled detonation, rendering the explosive harmless and preventing what could have been a potentially devastating attack."

Days later, troops conducting another routine route clearance and dominance patrol uncovered three more concealed IEDs along major supply routes in the Sarira area.

KDF find hidden bombs along roads used by civilians

The devices were found approximately 5.1 kilometres, 8.27 kilometres and 8.4 kilometres apart.

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Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists were deployed to the scene and safely destroyed all three explosives without any casualties or damage.

Roads serve residents, businesses and security teams

The roads where the explosives were planted are critical transport corridors used daily by local residents, businesses and security forces operating in the region.

Had the devices exploded, they could have disrupted the movement of people and goods while posing a serious threat to civilian lives.

The KDF said the successful operations demonstrated the importance of intelligence-led patrols and routine route clearance exercises in keeping these vital roads safe.

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"Recent successes by the Kenya Defence Forces under Operation Amani Boni have demonstrated the importance of proactive Counter-Improvised Explosive Device operations in denying terrorists the opportunity to execute deadly attacks," the statement said.

Terrorists increasingly relying on roadside bombs

The military noted that the repeated discovery of hidden explosives suggests terrorist groups are increasingly relying on IEDs after sustained military operations limited their ability to carry out conventional attacks.

"The repeated recovery of IEDs along supply routes underscores the continued reliance by terrorist elements on hidden explosive devices following sustained operational pressure that has significantly constrained their ability to conduct conventional attacks," KDF said.

KDF find hidden bombs along roads used by civilians

The military added that the discoveries also reflected the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations and the professionalism of troops deployed in the region.

Operations continue across Lamu

KDF said Operation Amani Boni remains active, with troops maintaining security along key routes while pursuing those responsible for planting the explosives.

"Offensive and stabilization operations remain ongoing across the theatre, with troops maintaining dominance over key areas, securing critical lines of communication and relentlessly pursuing those responsible for planting the explosives," the Commander of Operation Amani Boni said.