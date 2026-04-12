Mutahi Kagwe, Rebecca Miano head list of top performing CSs in new 2026 survey

The survey, which sampled over 12,000 respondents through a stratified national approach, reflects views from both rural and urban populations

A new nationwide survey has placed Mutahi Kagwe at the top of Kenya’s Cabinet performance rankings, with the Agriculture CS emerging as the best-performing official in 2026.

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The KenyaTrack poll, conducted between March 15 and April 10 across all 290 constituencies, ranks Kagwe first with an approval rating of 86.5 per cent, ahead of Tourism CS Rebecca Miano at 84.7 per cent and Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku at 82.7 per cent.

The findings reflect a Cabinet where performance is relatively strong across the board, but with a clear standout at the top.

Why Kagwe stands out

Policy-driven food security push

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Kagwe’s leadership at the Agriculture ministry has been defined by a strong push to position food security as a national priority.

Increased budget advocacy and alignment with broader economic goals have elevated agriculture’s role beyond subsistence into a key economic driver.

Farmer protection measures

One of the most visible interventions has been the prioritisation of locally produced wheat, a move credited with stabilising prices and shielding farmers from external market pressures.

Mutahi Kagwe undergoes vetting in the National Assembly for the position of Agriculture CS

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This has resonated strongly with farming communities.

Livestock and drought preparedness

The introduction of strategic animal feed reserves marks a shift toward proactive planning, helping cushion livestock farmers during drought cycles an issue that has historically caused significant losses.

Sector reforms and sustainability

Reforms in the coffee and tea sectors, alongside the promotion of climate-smart agriculture, signal a longer-term strategy aimed at improving farmer earnings while building resilience against climate change.

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Other top performers

Rebecca Miano – Tourism (84.7%)

Miano’s ranking reflects continued growth in Kenya’s tourism sector, driven by aggressive international marketing, expansion of hospitality infrastructure, and diversification into cultural and conference tourism.

Geoffrey Ruku – Public Service (82.7%)

Ruku’s performance is anchored in improved service delivery, digitization of government services, and expansion of Huduma Centres, enhancing accessibility and efficiency in public administration.

Soipan Tuya – Defence (79.5%)

The Defence ministry continues to benefit from institutional stability, strong training systems, and Kenya’s role in regional peacekeeping efforts.

Cabinet Secretary for Defence Roselinda Soipan Tuya

Alice Wahome – Housing & Lands (79.0%)

Wahome’s score reflects progress in affordable housing projects and ongoing land reforms, including digitization of land records to improve transparency.

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A closely matched cabinet

Environment CS Deborah Barasa (78.3%), Treasury CS John Mbadi (78.0%), and Labour CS Alfred Mutua (77.9%) form part of a tightly grouped middle tier, indicating relatively consistent performance across ministries.

Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi (77.2%) and ICT CS William Kabogo (76.8%) complete the top 10.

With over 12,000 respondents sampled across all constituencies, the survey offers a broad snapshot of public perception.

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It points to a Cabinet where overall performance is steady, but where visibility, sector impact, and direct citizen benefits play a key role in shaping rankings.