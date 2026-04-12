Mutahi Kagwe, Rebecca Miano head list of top performing CSs in new 2026 survey
A new nationwide survey has placed Mutahi Kagwe at the top of Kenya’s Cabinet performance rankings, with the Agriculture CS emerging as the best-performing official in 2026.
The KenyaTrack poll, conducted between March 15 and April 10 across all 290 constituencies, ranks Kagwe first with an approval rating of 86.5 per cent, ahead of Tourism CS Rebecca Miano at 84.7 per cent and Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku at 82.7 per cent.
The findings reflect a Cabinet where performance is relatively strong across the board, but with a clear standout at the top.
Why Kagwe stands out
Policy-driven food security push
Kagwe’s leadership at the Agriculture ministry has been defined by a strong push to position food security as a national priority.
Increased budget advocacy and alignment with broader economic goals have elevated agriculture’s role beyond subsistence into a key economic driver.
Farmer protection measures
One of the most visible interventions has been the prioritisation of locally produced wheat, a move credited with stabilising prices and shielding farmers from external market pressures.
This has resonated strongly with farming communities.
Livestock and drought preparedness
The introduction of strategic animal feed reserves marks a shift toward proactive planning, helping cushion livestock farmers during drought cycles an issue that has historically caused significant losses.
Sector reforms and sustainability
Reforms in the coffee and tea sectors, alongside the promotion of climate-smart agriculture, signal a longer-term strategy aimed at improving farmer earnings while building resilience against climate change.
Other top performers
Rebecca Miano – Tourism (84.7%)
Miano’s ranking reflects continued growth in Kenya’s tourism sector, driven by aggressive international marketing, expansion of hospitality infrastructure, and diversification into cultural and conference tourism.
Geoffrey Ruku – Public Service (82.7%)
Ruku’s performance is anchored in improved service delivery, digitization of government services, and expansion of Huduma Centres, enhancing accessibility and efficiency in public administration.
Soipan Tuya – Defence (79.5%)
The Defence ministry continues to benefit from institutional stability, strong training systems, and Kenya’s role in regional peacekeeping efforts.
Alice Wahome – Housing & Lands (79.0%)
Wahome’s score reflects progress in affordable housing projects and ongoing land reforms, including digitization of land records to improve transparency.
A closely matched cabinet
Environment CS Deborah Barasa (78.3%), Treasury CS John Mbadi (78.0%), and Labour CS Alfred Mutua (77.9%) form part of a tightly grouped middle tier, indicating relatively consistent performance across ministries.
Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi (77.2%) and ICT CS William Kabogo (76.8%) complete the top 10.
With over 12,000 respondents sampled across all constituencies, the survey offers a broad snapshot of public perception.
It points to a Cabinet where overall performance is steady, but where visibility, sector impact, and direct citizen benefits play a key role in shaping rankings.
Agriculture’s position at the top also signals a shift in public priorities, with economic stability and food systems increasingly influencing how leadership is evaluated.
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