KeNHA announces month-long partial closure of Waiyaki Way between GTC and Kempinski

Motorists using Waiyaki Way in Nairobi should prepare for traffic disruptions after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced a temporary partial closure of a section of the busy highway to facilitate maintenance works.

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In a public notice issued on Friday, July 24, KeNHA said the affected section is along the Mombasa-bound lanes of Waiyaki Way (A8 Road), between the Global Trade Centre (GTC) and Villa Rosa Kempinski.

The partial closure will take effect from Friday, July 31, 2026, and remain in place until Monday, August 31, 2026.

According to the roads agency, the closure is necessary to allow for highway maintenance works aimed at improving the condition of the road.

Despite the works, traffic will continue flowing along the unclosed sections of Waiyaki Way, although motorists have been encouraged to consider alternative routes to minimize congestion and travel delays.

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"All motorists intending to use Waiyaki Way during this period will utilize the unclosed sections of this road as well as consider using alternative routes to ensure minimal traffic disruption," KeNHA said.

The authority further urged drivers to adhere to the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals who will be deployed to manage traffic during the maintenance period.

KeNHA assured the public that normal traffic operations along the affected section of Waiyaki Way will resume once the maintenance works are completed.