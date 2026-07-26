Willis Raburu, former Citizen TV anchor, and political aspirant currently campaigning for the Kisumu County senatorial seat (Image: Files)

Willis Raburu, former Citizen TV anchor, and political aspirant currently campaigning for the Kisumu County senatorial seat (Image: Files)

Willis Raburu: Inside the career of one of Kenya's most recognizable journalists

For more than a decade, Willis Raburu has remained one of Kenya's most familiar faces on television. His journey has taken him from news reporting and prime-time entertainment to entrepreneurship, digital media and, more recently, politics - making him one of the country's most versatile broadcasters.

Most journalists spend years building a name in one newsroom.

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Willis Raburu built his, then kept moving.

He reported the news, anchored prime-time bulletins, hosted one of Kenya's biggest entertainment shows and later ventured into business, digital media and public service.

Every move surprised audiences. Looking back, they all followed the same pattern - he was never content staying in one lane.

Former Citizen TV presenter and Kisumu County Senatorial aspirant Willis Raburu in an undated image with his former wife Ivy Namu (Image: Files)

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Citizen TV newsroom

Raburu's journey into broadcasting began after graduating from Moi University with a degree in Information Sciences, specialising in Journalism.

He joined Royal Media Services as an intern before rising through the ranks to become a reporter and eventually one of Citizen TV's trusted news anchors.

For many viewers, this was their first introduction to him: calm, composed and delivering the day's biggest stories.

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10 Over 10

News made him familiar.

10 Over 10 made him famous.

As host of Citizen TV's flagship entertainment programme, Raburu revealed a side of himself viewers hadn't seen behind the news desk.

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Relaxed, witty and comfortable around musicians and entertainers, he helped transform the show into one of the country's most popular youth programmes.

It was also where he proved that a journalist could be both credible and entertaining without losing either identity.

Entrepreneurship

Television became the foundation - not the destination.

Away from the studio, Raburu expanded into entrepreneurship, digital content creation and music under the stage name Bazu.

He also became an advocate for healthier living after publicly documenting his weight-loss journey, a decision that inspired thousands of Kenyans following similar struggles.

He has also spoken candidly about fatherhood, grief and mental health following the loss of his daughter - moments that revealed a deeply personal side rarely seen in mainstream broadcasting.

A July 2026 photo of Willis Raburu alongside Siaya Governor James Orengo (Image: Files)

Life beyond mainstream media

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In 2023, Raburu left Citizen TV after more than a decade, briefly joining TV47 before announcing his departure from mainstream television altogether.

Rather than disappearing from public life, he shifted his focus to digital media, business ventures and public speaking, arguing that storytelling was evolving beyond traditional television screens.

The move reflected the changing media landscape, where audiences increasingly consume content online rather than through scheduled broadcasts.

Politics

Raburu has since declared his interest in the Kisumu Senate seat ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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If elected, he would join a growing list of Kenyan journalists who have transitioned from covering public affairs to participating directly in them.

Whether politics becomes his defining chapter remains to be seen.

A career built on evolution

Few broadcasters remain relevant after changing careers once.

Willis Raburu has done it repeatedly.

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Journalist. News anchor. Entertainment host. Entrepreneur. Digital creator. Political aspirant.

Each role has introduced him to a different audience, but together they tell one story: