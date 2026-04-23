Willis Raburu’s political bid brings family legacy full circle

For many Kenyans, Willis Raburu is a familiar face from television. Over the years, he has built a name for himself as a media personality.

Siaya Governor James Orengo has revealed that Willis Raburu is now setting his sights on the Kisumu Senatorial seat in the 2027 General Election, marking a new chapter in his public life.

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The announcement came through Orengo’s social media pages, where he shared details of their meeting and welcomed Raburu into a growing political movement.

Today, I had an engaging tete a tete with Willis Raburu. He’s officially bringing his signature youthful energy, corporate MC expertise, and creative media edge to the Linda Mwananchi Movement.



Willis is running for the Kisumu Senatorial seat, and we are thrilled he’s chosen to board our bus, a movement fueled by the aspirations of the youth and a drive for a better Kenya. Mashemeji derby tunayo hii wikendi!

The statement places Raburu firmly within the Linda Mwananchi Movement, a political movement with the likes of Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino that is positioning itself around youth involvement and fresh energy in leadership.

A familiar face steps into politics

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For many Kenyans, Willis Raburu is a familiar face from television. Over the years, he has built a name for himself as a media personality, appearing on popular shows and hosting major events across the country.

Willis Raburu and Siaya Governor James Orengo

A legacy that comes full circle

Raburu’s move into public office also brings attention to his family background. His father, Peter Otieno Raburu, once served as a Provincial Commissioner, a role that placed him at the centre of government administration.

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While the paths are different, there is a clear connection. Peter Raburu served the country through government leadership, and now his son appears to be stepping into a space that also revolves around public service.

In that sense, Willis Raburu is almost following in his father’s footsteps., carrying forward a legacy of leadership, but in a new and more public way.

Backed by a youth-focused movement

The Linda Mwananchi Movement, as highlighted by Orengo, is expected to play a key role in Raburu’s journey. The movement is centred on youth aspirations and aims to bring new voices into leadership spaces.

Willis Raburu

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Raburu’s entry into the movement aligns with this vision, bringing with it his experience in engaging audiences and connecting with people across the country.

Not the first to make the move

Raburu is not alone in making this transition. Several Kenyan media personalities have in recent years moved into politics, turning their public recognition into political careers.

Among the most notable is Felix Odiwuor, widely known as Jalang’o, who moved from radio and comedy into politics and successfully won the Lang’ata parliamentary seat.

Others include Mohammed Ali, a former investigative journalist who became Nyali Member of Parliament, and Sabina Chege, who transitioned from media and acting into political leadership.