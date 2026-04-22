DJ Mo and Size 8 move into dream home after years of building

Accompanied by a video of the couple holding hands while overlooking their home, the message struck a chord with many followers.

Kenyan gospel power couple DJ Mo and Size 8 have given fans a glimpse into a deeply personal milestone, the completion and occupation of their long-anticipated family home.

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The spacious mansion, which has been under construction for several years, was recently featured in Size 8’s latest music video, symbolising both achievement and gratitude.

According to reports, the couple officially inaugurated the home in 2022, though they have only now fully settled in.

Over time, they have shared snippets of the property on social media, steadily building anticipation among fans who have followed their journey.

In a social media post, Size 8 captured the significance of the moment, writing, “By God’s amazing grace ...We finally moved into our newly built home. Waaaa, it was not an easy journey, but who is like our God? Glory be to God.”

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The journey to completing the mansion was not without its challenges. Size 8 acknowledged this openly, using the milestone as a source of encouragement for others.

She added, “Let this be an encouragement to someone out there that no matter your background with God, nothing is impossible.”

Accompanied by a video of the couple holding hands while overlooking their home, the message struck a chord with many followers.

The pair also shared a lighter moment walking through their estate, with DJ Mo joking that they were still getting familiar with their new neighbours, a reminder that even major life achievements come with simple, everyday adjustments.

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This comes even as Size 8 released a new song ‘pole pole’ celebrating her new milestone and also prepares for a crusade in Njiru.

A frightening encounter near Kenol

Even as the couple celebrated this new chapter, they were confronted with a sobering reality. DJ Mo recently survived a frightening robbery incident near Kenol, an experience that left fans shaken.

The attack was disclosed by Size 8 on social media, where she recounted how her husband was ambushed while travelling.

DJ Mo

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According to her account, the assailants, armed with a machete, robbed him of his phone. Fortunately, he escaped without serious physical harm.

In her message, she expressed deep gratitude, focusing on what could have been rather than what was lost. While the material loss was minor, the incident highlighted the unpredictability of everyday life.