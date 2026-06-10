Details of Gachagua’s 45-day political retreat to Wamunyoro village

According to Gachagua, the consultations will revolve around two interdependent issues, which he termed as plan A and plan B.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has declared that he remains eligible to contest the presidency in the 2027 General Election.

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Gachagua announced a 45-day political retreat to his Wamunyoro home in Nyeri County to spearhead consultations aimed at identifying a single opposition candidate that will challenge President William Ruto.

Speaking on Tuesday following a High Court ruling that upheld his impeachment, Gachagua said that his immediate focus would shift from political mobilisation to building consensus within the opposition umbrella, which he referred to as the united alternative government.

The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader revealed that he would retreat to Wamunyoro for an intensive 45-day consultation process involving supporters, opinion leaders, political allies, clergy, professionals and other stakeholders.

‘’I wish to confirm to my supporters across the country that i’m eligible to vie as a presidential candidate and i will be on the ballot on August 10,2027 should the formula that will be agreed upon by the United Alternative Government favour me as the single presidential candidate,’’Gachagua said.

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Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua

According to Gachagua, the consultations and deliberations will be centred on one key objective: agreeing on a single opposition presidential flagbearer that will face President William Ruto in the 2027 general elections.

The former Mathira Member of Parliament disclosed that a 60-member advisory caucus comprising elders, clergy, professionals and youth representatives had advised him that the phase of political mobilisation against the Kenya Kwanza administration was complete.

Gachagua said he would travel to Western Kenya this weekend to support DCP deputy party leader Cleophas Malala and the Democratic Action Party of (DAP-K) party leader Eugene Wamalwa before starting the consultations at his home next week.

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‘’Having a single candidate against president William Ruto is not negotiable and is the only way to liberate this country,’’ Gachagua said

Gachagua mentioned that he remained a strong contender for the opposition ticket, stating that his political experience, his support base,organisational infrastructure and national network are enough to achieve his political ambitions.

According to Gachagua, the consultations will revolve around two interdependent issues, which he termed as plan A and plan B.

His plan A would be to seek support from across the country should the agreed formula favour him as the opposition’s presidential candidate.

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While his plan B would come into effect if another opposition leader emerged as the preferred candidate, in which case he would seek the backing of his supporters to support the coalition’s choice.

Despite the ruling by the court, the DCP party leader showed great confidence that he remains politically relevant and positioned himself as a key player in efforts to unite opposition forces ahead of the 2027 elections.

File image of united opposition leaders Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka and Fred Matiang’i with other opposition figures

‘’I remain hopeful that i will be that candidate for the election of the presidency, however if any other of my colleagues is agreed upon, I give a very firm commitment to the people of kenya that I, Rigathi Gachagua, and 10 million supporters behind me ,shall rally behind the agreed candidate,’’ he said.

Gachagua announced that the priority of the opposition as of now is nolonger mobilisation but building a united front with a strong muscle to unseat President William Ruto.

Gachagua accused the current administration of presiding over corruption , state capture,erosion of public institutions and democratic backsliding.