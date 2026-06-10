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Why Sarah Hassan is backing Bafana Bafana after landing World Cup hosting role

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 14:44 - 10 June 2026
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Why Sarah Hassan is backing Bafana Bafana after landing major World Cup hosting role
Why Sarah Hassan is backing Bafana Bafana after landing major World Cup hosting role
Hassan said joining the show has been a major opportunity in her career, especially given its scale and continental reach.
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Kenyan actress and media personality Sarah Hassan has joined SuperSport’s new FIFA World Cup breakfast show, The Morning Cup, taking on a hosting role in a pan-African lineup set to deliver daily live coverage during the tournament.

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The show, which premieres on June 11, will run every morning throughout the World Cup and blends football discussion with entertainment, culture, music and lifestyle content.

It is designed as a live studio broadcast featuring presenters and guests from across Africa and beyond.

Hassan will co-host alongside a cast that includes South African television personality Phat Joe, Nigerian comedian Basketmouth, and Egyptian-Jamaican sports presenter Sirayah Shiraz.

SuperSport presenters Lwazi Ziqubu and Fiso Mazibuko anchor the main studio.

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The format is built around casual discussion, guest interviews and reactions to World Cup action, with producers aiming to create a morning show feel rather than a traditional sports panel.

Hassan said joining the show has been a major opportunity in her career, especially given its scale and continental reach.

“It’s great to be on a show that’s going to give perspectives from all over Africa,” she said. “It’s a truly African morning show.”

The production will also feature football legends, daily analysis segments, fashion and entertainment inserts, and live links from different locations tied to the tournament.

Alongside her new role, Hassan also shared who she will be supporting during the World Cup. With Kenya not part of the tournament, she said her attention will be on South Africa’s national team.

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“Being in South Africa right now, it only feels right to throw my full support behind Bafana Bafana,” she said.

Her involvement in The Morning Cup places her in one of SuperSport’s key World Cup productions, aimed at audiences across the continent through daily broadcasts and replays across multiple platforms.

The show will air live on SuperSport’s FIFA World Cup channel each morning, with additional viewing available on streaming services and catch-up platforms throughout the day.

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