Theft of goods worth Sh3K lands Eldoret man in the dock

The security guards at the supermarket later reviewed the CCTV footage and saw Ondari committing the the theft.

Victor Nyamwari, an Eldoret resident, was on Tuesday arraigned in an Eldoret court, where he was charged with stealing two Bibles and a kamusi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The middle-aged man is alleged to have committed the offence on June 7,2026, in the Road Block area of Uasin Gishu County.

According to the statement presented to the court, the suspect entered a supermarket in the said area, where he allegedly stole two Revised Standard Version Bibles and an Aina ya karne Zote Swahili dictionary.

All the items were valued at Sh3,297. The suspect then left the premises undetected.

The security guards at the supermarket later reviewed the CCTV footage and saw Ondari committing the the theft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A judges gavel

On returning to the supermarket the following day, the suspect was apprehended.

Before police officers could rescue him, an angry mob had reportedly attacked him. The suspect then led the police officers to where he had sold the items and they were successfully recovered.

Ondari pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him when he appeared before Eldoret Chief Resident Magistrate Kimani Mukabi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ondari pleaded with the court for forgiveness ,stating that he would never commit the offence again.

The magistrate ordered that the suspect be remanded at the Eldoret Prison until July 8, 2026, when the court is expected to deliver its judgement.

Police launch manhunt for notorious gang after armed robbery in a Parklands eatery

Police at Parklands have launched a manhunt for a five-man gang that raided the Nazir Pan House Restaurant last night,terrorizing and robbing customers at gunpoint.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police officers on duty

The incident happened at around 10.20 PM on Saturday, 6, June 2026.

According to the police report filed on June 6 at Parklands police station, five masked men operating on two motorcycles stormed the establishment where they conducted their robbery mission.

According to eyewitnesses,two of the suspects were armed with what they say were pistols. The director of the restaurant was confronted first before the robbers would proceed to customers.

One customer was robbed of two mobile phones valued at Sh165,000.

Another was stripped of his wallet containing his personal ID, bank cards, driving licence, Sh4,000 in cash and a car key to his Toyota Noah motor vehicle.

After an emergency call was made, officers from the Parklands command visited the scene shortly after.

The gunmen managed to escape on their motorbikes, speeding off towards the Westlands direction.

Advertisement

Advertisement