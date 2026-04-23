Jubilee Life Insurance unveils ‘Faida Elimu Insurance Plan’ in effort to address education financing gaps

Ann Chelagat, Director, Market Conduct, IRA cuts a ribbon to officially launch Faida Elimu Insurance in an effort to address Education financing gap. The plan is deigned to ensure that a child’s academic journey

Ann Chelagat, Director, Market Conduct, IRA cuts a ribbon to officially launch Faida Elimu Insurance in an effort to address Education financing gap. The plan is deigned to ensure that a child’s academic journey

Faida Elimu Insurance Plan moves beyond traditional insurance by functioning as a high-yield, investment-linked policy that mandates a long-term savings discipline.

In a move to address the escalating financial pressures on Kenyan households, Jubilee Life Insurance has officially launched Faida Elimu Insurance Plan, a transformative education protection and investment solution designed to ensure that a child’s academic journey remains uninterrupted, regardless of life’s uncertainties.

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While education is often hailed as a key pillar of Kenya’s economy, the reality for many Kenyan families is increasingly defined by education uncertainties and uneasiness.

According to Kenya’s Inequality Crisis Report by Oxfam, approximately 36% of Kenya’s population is under the age of 15, with over 14 million pupils currently enrolled in primary and secondary schools.

However, significant financial barriers persist, with households spending up to 14% of their income on school fees alone.

Faida Elimu Insurance Plan strengthens the Vision 2030 Goal by the Kenyan Government to achieve basic education, supported by the state’s primary mandate to ensure a successful transition through the education system by enforcing policies that prevent learning disruptions by empowering parents to proactively secure their children's transition to the next education level, thereby supporting national human capital development.

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Faida Elimu Insurance Plan moves beyond traditional insurance by functioning as a high-yield, investment-linked policy that mandates a long-term savings discipline.

_(R to L) Dr. Julius Kipngetich, Group CEO, Ann Chelagat, Director, Market Conduct, IRA, Asman Mugambi, CEO Jubilee Life and Juan Cazcarra, Deputy CEO, Jubilee Holdings during the official unveil of Faida Elimu

It is engineered to provide a financial safety net against school fee shocks, the sudden disruptions caused by loss of income or family tragedy that often force children out of school.

Asman Mugambi CEO and Principal Officer at Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited said,

As a company, we are called to think beyond products and intentionally design practical solutions that relieve both the psychological and financial burdens among Kenyan families. Every parent wants their child to go further than they ever did, without anything limiting that dream. Predictability and dignity ensure that a child’s education journey continues even when life takes unexpected turns.

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Faida Elimu Insurance Plan is designed for accessibility, allowing for monthly contributions starting from as low as Sh5,000 or a one-off deposit of Sh100,000 with a top option.

It integrates an investment-linked with Life risk component that offers competitive returns alongside a mandatory Last Expense cover of Sh100,000 and Life cover of up to Sh1M.