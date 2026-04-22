Advertisement

KCB Revvvisha final week brings last chance to turn plans into action

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 14:40 - 22 April 2026
#FeatureByKCB
Advertisement

It always starts with the same thought.

Advertisement

“Bado I have time. Nitaanza kusave vizuri next month. I’ll sort it out before the year gets busy.”

Then life does what it always does. A random plan becomes a full outing. One quick errand turns into a whole spending spree. Somehow, it’s mid-month, and the plan is still just a plan.

And just like that, time moves. The truth is, time doesn’t wait for things to align.

Right now, with the KCB Revvvisha campaign, things are moving a little faster than usual. Final draw week is almost here.

Advertisement

This isn’t just another “I’ll get to it” moment. It’s one of those moments where you either step in or watch it pass. With 26th April around the corner, there’s still a window.

A chance to start. A chance to stay consistent. A chance to be part of something that could genuinely shift your year.

What’s still on the table isn’t small.

  • Sh500,000 in a KCB Money Market Fund Account.

  • A grand prize of a Sh5.7 million shilling apartment at Tatu City courtesy of Unity Homes.

One builds your financial future quietly. The other changes your reality completely. Both are still in play. Right now.

Every deposit into your KCB Goal Savings Account at this stage is more than saving. It’s momentum. It’s showing up for the plan you said you’d start. It’s turning “one day” into something that actually begins today.

Advertisement

Maybe that’s the real shift here. Not something dramatic, just small decisions you don’t skip this time.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. Sometimes the difference between “I almost did” and “I’m glad I did” comes down to one thing, starting when it actually matters.

Simply open and start saving with your KCB Goal Savings Account.

#FeatureByKCB

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Has the Government Educated Kenyans About Coronavirus?
Video
20.08.2024
Has the Government Educated Kenyans About Coronavirus?
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
KCB Revvvisha final week brings last chance to turn plans into action
News
22.04.2026
KCB Revvvisha final week brings last chance to turn plans into action
An AI-generated image showing a customer being attended to at a bank
News
22.04.2026
Court ruling confirms reach of the 'In Duplum Rule' in debt recovery by lenders
KMTC introduces online system for course and campus changes [How to apply]
News
21.04.2026
KMTC introduces online system for course and campus changes [How to apply]
Tusker's Base to Billboardz (B2B) episode 2: Where the real competition begins
Entertainment
21.04.2026
Tusker's Base to Billboardz (B2B) episode 2: Where the real competition begins
KIM responds as TVETA revokes accreditation, shuts down operations
News
21.04.2026
KIM responds as TVETA revokes accreditation, shuts down operations
Gov't shuts down Kenya Institute of Management, revokes certificates awarded after 2018
News
20.04.2026
Gov't shuts down Kenya Institute of Management, revokes certificates awarded after 2018