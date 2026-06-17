Protest survivors set conditions for resolution after Ruto apology

The survivors say they expect the compensation procedures to begin within a week, failure to abide by that time frame will trigger nationwide demonstrations.

Survivors of the protests violence want the president to apologise to them personally for the agony they suffered at the hands of the state.

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The victims rejected what they termed an incomplete apology from the state. They want the team handling compensation to make the public the list of those set to receive payouts as compensation.

Hours after the president acknowledged state excesses that left thousands dead, others maimed and businesses destroyed beyond salvage, the Coalition of Victims and Survivors Against State Violence said President William Rutop’s remarks did not touch the fur depths he was supposed to address.

‘’No apology can erase the bloodshade, the trauma and the pain inflicted on people whose only crime was exercising their constitutional rights to peaceful protest,’’ Joshua Okayo, who is an abduction survivor stated.

The survivors are also demanding accountability from both the panel and the state most especially on perpetrators of violence against them.

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The framework revealed on Monday about the Sh.2 billion compensation funds in an effort to address more than 1,100 claims involving loss of life,injuries, abductions, enforced disappearances and injuries among other acts of violence.

President William Ruto has received a report on the framework for compensation and reparations for victims of human rights violations during protests

However, the survivors state that there is need for clarity on when and how the compensation will be disbursed.

The victims and survivors families both agreed in unison that the list of both the beneficiaries and the compensation packages should be significantly increased.

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Beyond these figures they want justice and accountability most especially those who were responsible for the acts of violence.

‘’Kenyans will not tolerate further delays, excuses, bureaucracy or political sideshows meant to frustrate victims once again. Compensation must be swift, transparent, seamless and conducted in good faith,’’ stated Bernard Kavuli, a survivor.

File image of Kenyan protesters hold a Kenyan flag over the body of a fellow youth killed during peaceful protests in Nairobi, Kenya, on 25th June 2024.

‘’We expect investigations into the police officers and all those involved in the shooting, torture, kidnapping and killings to proceed. They should be held accountable. Compensation does not erase the criminal responsibility of those involved in these acts,’’ a representative of the survivors stated.

‘’My question to the president is this; if you have admitted that our children disappeared, that some were abducted and that others were killed, why are you speaking about events that happened a long time ago instead of addressing these recent cases?'' Said Mwende, a relative of a victim.

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