Wowzi signs Lisa Christoffersen to A-List Creator Collective

Wowzi, Africa’s leading creator economy platform, has signed entrepreneur, interior designer, author, rally driver, and media personality Lisa Christoffersen to its A-List Creator Collective during a Nairobi media briefing held on June 15, 2026, reinforcing its commitment to a creator-first approach in an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving influencer economy.

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The announcement brought together media, creators, brand partners, and industry stakeholders to witness the signing and engage in discussions on the future of Africa’s creator economy, the role of multidimensional creators, and the impact of digital influence on business and culture. The session was led by Mike Otieno, who was joined by Lisa Christoffersen and members of the Wowzi leadership team.

The partnership reflects Wowzi’s continued strategy of identifying and empowering high-impact creators whose influence extends beyond digital platforms into entrepreneurship, sport, culture, and innovation.

“CREATORS REMAIN THE CENTER OF EVERYTHING WE BUILD” — MIKE OTIENO, WOWZI CEO

Speaking at the briefing, Wowzi Founder and CEO Mike Otieno emphasized that while the creator economy is experiencing significant disruption, the company’s focus remains unchanged.

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“Turbulent times often bring new energy and sharper vision to any industry. The influencer and creator economy is evolving rapidly, but our focus at Wowzi remains constant, putting creators first, building sustainable value, and ensuring innovation always serves the people behind the content,” he said.

He added that creators today are no longer defined by a single platform or profession, but by their ability to operate across industries and shape culture in multiple dimensions.

LISA CHRISTOFFERSEN: A MULTIDIMENSIONAL CREATOR

Lisa Christoffersen is widely recognized for her role on The Real Housewives of Nairobi, but her influence spans far beyond television.

She is a Kenyan interior designer, author, and founder of several art and design businesses.

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She has curated exhibitions in Nairobi that bridge art, culture, and contemporary design, contributing significantly to Kenya’s creative economy.

Beyond her creative and entrepreneurial work, Christoffersen is also a motorsport advocate and rally driver.

She co-founded Kenya’s all-women Lioness Rally and competed in the 2024 Safari Rally as part of a women-led team, helping to expand female participation in motorsport.

Her career reflects the growing shift in the creator economy toward multidimensional influence—where creators build businesses, lead cultural conversations, and participate in high-impact industries beyond digital media.

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BEYOND INFLUENCE: A PARTNERSHIP BUILT ON IMPACT

The collaboration between Wowzi and Lisa Christoffersen extends beyond traditional influencer marketing.

As part of its broader commitment to supporting women in motorsport and underrepresented creative sectors, Wowzi will also support Christoffersen’s participation in initiatives that advance inclusion and visibility in rally driving.

The partnership reinforces Wowzi’s belief that creators are not only content producers, but also entrepreneurs, athletes, innovators, and cultural leaders shaping real-world impact.

Speaking at the event, Christoffersen said:

“My journey has always been about pushing boundaries across design, entrepreneurship, motorsport, and storytelling. What resonates with me about Wowzi is their understanding that creators are not one-dimensional. They are builders, leaders, and changemakers. I am excited for what we will create together.”

ABOUT THE CREATOR ECONOMY IN AFRICA

Africa’s creator economy continues to grow rapidly, with creators playing a central role in shaping consumer behaviour, cultural narratives, and brand engagement across the continent.