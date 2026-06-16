Everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026 match ball

The sensor inside the ball captures up to 500 data points every second, tracking its movement with remarkable precision.

The FIFA World Cup is known for showcasing the world's best footballers, but every tournament also introduces a new official match ball packed with the latest innovations.

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For the 2026 edition, Adidas has once again partnered with FIFA to produce a football designed not only for elite performance but also to improve officiating, enhance broadcasts and support sustainability.

From smart sensors that capture every touch to an aerodynamic design that delivers greater stability, the World Cup 2026 ball is much more than an ordinary football. Here's everything you need to know about the technology behind it.

One of the biggest innovations is the ball's built-in Smart Ball Technology.

At its core is a motion sensor that transmits data in real time throughout a match. This information is sent directly to the video match officials, allowing them to analyse key moments faster and with greater accuracy.

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The technology forms part of FIFA's growing use of digital tools to improve decision-making during matches.

The sensor inside the ball captures up to 500 data points every second, tracking its movement with remarkable precision.

This allows officials to know the ball's exact speed, direction and point of contact at any given moment. Whether it is a pass, shot, cross or deflection, the system continuously records how the ball moves around the pitch.

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The detailed data also helps broadcasters generate richer match statistics for television audiences.

The smart ball works alongside FIFA's semi-automated offside technology to improve the accuracy of offside calls.

While cameras track players' positions across the pitch, the ball provides the exact moment it is kicked.

Combining these two sets of information enables officials to determine whether an attacking player was offside when the pass was made.

The technology helps speed up reviews while reducing the risk of human error.

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The ball also assists officials during potential handball situations.

Its sensor can detect the precise moment a player makes contact with the ball, giving video assistant referees another layer of evidence when reviewing incidents.

Although referees still make the final decision, the additional data helps ensure reviews are based on more accurate information.

Beyond its electronic features, the ball has been engineered to perform consistently at the highest level.

Its carefully designed outer surface improves aerodynamics, allowing for greater flight stability, accuracy and predictability, even when struck at high speeds.

This gives players a more reliable ball whether they are delivering long passes, curling free-kicks or shooting from distance.

Adidas has also incorporated environmentally conscious materials into the design.

The ball uses water-based inks and glues, along with carefully selected materials that help reduce its environmental impact without compromising performance.

The approach reflects football's broader push towards more sustainable sporting equipment.

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The technology inside the ball doesn't just benefit referees and players. It also enhances the viewing experience for supporters.

The real-time data generated during matches can be used to create detailed graphics, player statistics and match insights for television broadcasts and digital platforms.

Fans gain a deeper understanding of how the game unfolds, from the speed of shots to passing sequences and other key moments.

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match ball represents how technology has become an integral part of football.