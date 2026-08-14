Weatherman lists counties to receive rain this weekend as temperatures hit 37°C

The Kenya Met outlook points to contrasting conditions, with hot and mainly sunny weather expected in parts of Northern Kenya, cool and cloudy conditions in the Highlands, and rainfall becoming more prominent in Western Kenya, the Lake Victoria Basin and parts of the Rift Valley as the week progresses.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in several parts of the country over the next five days, with activity expected to increase in the Lake Victoria Basin and parts of the Rift Valley from Monday.

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The five-day forecast covering Saturday, August 15 to Wednesday, August 19, 2026, points to a mix of light rains, light showers and cloudy conditions across several regions, while much of Northern Kenya is expected to remain hot and mainly sunny.

Over the weekend, rainfall is expected in parts of the Coast, Western and Central Highlands.

On Saturday morning, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi are expected to receive light showers, while afternoon showers are forecast in parts of the Western and Central Highlands, including West Pokot, Bungoma, Meru, Nyandarua and Nyeri.

Regions to receive weekend rain

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Some areas, including Tharaka-Nithi, Embu and Kirinyaga, are expected to experience showers at night.

On Sunday, rainfall is expected to continue in parts of the Coast, with Kwale, Kilifi and Lamu forecast to receive morning showers.

Turkana is expected to receive light rains in the morning followed by light showers in the afternoon, while afternoon showers are also forecast in Samburu, West Pokot, Nyandarua and Nyeri.

The weather pattern is expected to become wetter in some inland regions from Monday.

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Light showers in Lake Victoria Basin

The Lake Victoria Basin, including Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Siaya and Busia, is forecast to experience more frequent afternoon light showers from Monday through Wednesday.

Parts of the Rift Valley will also see increased rainfall activity, with afternoon showers expected in areas including Nakuru, Baringo, Laikipia and Narok.

Nakuru stands out in the forecast on Monday, with the county expected to receive moderate showers in the afternoon, compared with the predominantly light rainfall forecast elsewhere.

The forecast also points to some morning rainfall in parts of Eastern and North Eastern Kenya. Garissa and Wajir are expected to receive light rains on Monday morning, while Wajir is again forecast to receive morning light rains on Wednesday.

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By Tuesday, morning light rains are expected in parts of Central and Western Kenya, including Tharaka-Nithi, Embu, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Busia, Bomet and Nyamira, while afternoon showers persist in the Lake Victoria Basin and Rift Valley.

On Wednesday, morning light rains are forecast in Wajir, Nyandarua, Bomet, Nyamira and Kericho, followed by afternoon showers in parts of Western Kenya, including Kisumu, Migori, Kisii and Kakamega.

Despite the rainfall forecast, several parts of the country will remain predominantly dry.

Northern Kenya is expected to experience mainly sunny and hot conditions, particularly in Mandera, Marsabit and Isiolo, although Turkana is forecast to receive rainfall during parts of the weekend.

A weather station

Parts of the South Eastern Lowlands, including Kitui and Makueni, are also expected to remain mainly sunny during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, residents of Nairobi and neighboring Central Kenya counties should expect generally cloudy to partly cloudy conditions, with occasional sunny intervals.

Nairobi's temperatures are forecast to range from about 9°C to 28°C during the period.

The forecast also highlights a significant contrast in temperatures across the country.

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Mandera and Turkana could record maximum temperatures of up to 37°C, making them the hottest areas in the outlook. Wajir and Garissa are also expected to experience high temperatures, with maximums reaching 35°C.