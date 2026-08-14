DCI nets five suspects in crackdown on gang linked to ex-councillor’s killing

The police commander noted that investigators are pursuing additional leads and examining whether the suspects have links to other criminal incidents

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched an intensified crackdown on a suspected criminal gang believed to be behind the killing of former Cheptais councillor Nathan Masai Wasama, with five suspects now in police custody as detectives widen the investigation.

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Wasama was killed on August 8, an incident that shocked residents of Cheptais and renewed concerns about rising organised criminal activity in parts of Bungoma County.

Security agencies say the arrests are part of a broader operation aimed not only at solving the murder but also at dismantling the gang suspected of operating in the area.

Two suspects surrender to police

Bungoma County Police Commander Anderson Njagi said two of the suspects voluntarily presented themselves to authorities as investigators tightened the net around individuals believed to be connected to the killing.

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The suspects, identified as Robert Kimai alias Miti and Brian Chongin Kows, surrendered at Chwele and Cheptais police stations respectively.

Njagi said the surrender followed days of sustained investigations and intelligence-led operations by detectives.

The police commander noted that investigators are pursuing additional leads and examining whether the suspects have links to other criminal incidents reported in the wider Cheptais and Mt Elgon region.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene

Raid leads to three more arrests

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The other three suspects were arrested during a police raid conducted at the home of area Member of Parliament Fred Kapondi.

According to police, the operation targeted locations believed to have connections with the suspected gang.

During the search, officers reportedly recovered crude weapons, several motorcycles and a hand grenade.

Njagi, however, clarified that no firearms were found at the MP’s residence.

The discovery of the grenade has added a new dimension to the investigation, with detectives now seeking to establish how the explosive device was acquired and whether it points to a wider criminal network with access to dangerous weapons.

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Efforts to dismantle the gang

Police say the current operation is focused on identifying all members of the suspected gang and disrupting its activities in Bungoma County.

Investigators are analysing the recovered motorcycles and weapons for forensic evidence and possible links to previous violent attacks. Detectives are also recording statements from the suspects and witnesses as they build a stronger case.

Security officials believe that dismantling the gang is critical to restoring public confidence and preventing further violence in the area.

Residents urged to cooperate

The killing of the former councillor has triggered anxiety among residents, many of whom have called for stronger security measures and swift justice.

Njagi appealed to members of the public to cooperate with investigators by sharing any information that could assist the ongoing probe.

File image of a crime scene cordoned off

Investigation enters crucial stage

With five suspects already in custody and detectives pursuing additional accomplices, the investigation has entered what police describe as a crucial stage.

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