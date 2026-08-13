Intelligence Quotient is a standardized score from a clinical test that measures human cognitive abilities, including logic, memory, spatial awareness, and problem-solving, relative to the general population (Image: Files)

Intelligence Quotient is a standardized score from a clinical test that measures human cognitive abilities, including logic, memory, spatial awareness, and problem-solving, relative to the general population (Image: Files)

Think you are smart? Understanding the 4 types of intelligence

Being the smartest person in the room is useful. Knowing when to speak, how to handle pressure and what matters to you can be just as important. Here's how IQ, EQ, AQ and SQ show up in ordinary life.

You know that person who was always number one in class but cannot survive a disagreement without turning it into a national crisis?

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Then there is the colleague who was never the academic star, but somehow knows exactly how to handle a difficult client, calm a tense meeting and leave everyone feeling heard.

Different people are good at different things.

And that is where the conversation around IQ, EQ, AQ and SQ comes in.

The four are often grouped together as different forms of intelligence, although they do not all have the same scientific standing.

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Emotional intelligence measures social and personal skills rather than academic smarts (Image: Files)

IQ: How well can you think through a problem?

IQ, or intelligence quotient, is the one most people know.

It refers to cognitive ability measured through psychological tests, including areas such as reasoning, verbal comprehension and problem-solving.

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A score of 100 traditionally represents the average on many standardised IQ tests.

Picture someone looking at a business spreadsheet and immediately noticing that the figures do not add up.

They trace the numbers, find the error and work out what needs fixing.

That is the kind of cognitive ability IQ is designed to capture.

But knowing the answer to a problem does not necessarily mean knowing how to deliver it to another human being.

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EQ: Can you manage yourself around other people?

Emotional intelligence is about recognising, understanding and managing emotional information.

The Mayer-Salovey model describes abilities including perceiving emotions, understanding them and regulating them.

Think about your manager criticising your work in front of colleagues.

You are angry, and you have every reason to defend yourself - but. instead of reacting immediately, you take a breath, finish the meeting and address the issue privately.

That is EQ in practice. It does not mean you never get angry.

It means your anger does not automatically get to make the decisions.

EQ represents the ability to understand, manage, and leverage emotions effectively (Image: Files)

AQ: What happens when things fall apart?

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AQ, commonly called Adversity Quotient, is a framework associated with how people respond to setbacks and difficult circumstances.

It is useful for discussing resilience, although it does not have the same level of psychometric evidence or standardised interpretation as IQ.

Your business fails, you lose a job - or, your application for a position is rejected.

AQ is essentially about what happens next.

Do you stay down indefinitely, or do you take the disappointment, learn what you can and start figuring out the next move?

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SQ: What gives your life meaning?

SQ, or Spiritual Quotient, is generally used to describe capacities connected to meaning, purpose, values and existential questions.

Researchers have proposed different ways of defining and measuring spiritual intelligence, and there is no single universally accepted SQ test comparable to conventional IQ testing.

It is the part of the conversation that asks questions such as:

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What do I actually stand for?

Why am I doing this?

What kind of person do I want to become?

So which one makes you intelligent?

Probably the wrong question.

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Life rarely gives you a problem that requires only one kind of intelligence.

You may need IQ to solve the problem, EQ to deal with the people involved, AQ to survive when the first solution fails and SQ to decide whether what you are chasing is worth the price.