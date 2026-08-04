The silver cyprinid also known as the Lake Victoria sardine, mukene, and omena, dagaa is a species of pelagic, freshwater ray-finned fish in the danio family, Danionidae from East Africa (Image: Files)

The silver cyprinid also known as the Lake Victoria sardine, mukene, and omena, dagaa is a species of pelagic, freshwater ray-finned fish in the danio family, Danionidae from East Africa (Image: Files)

How to cook Omena: A simple guide to Kenya's tiny fish with big benefits

It's one of Kenya's most affordable meals and one of its most misunderstood. Whether you're cooking Omena for the first time or looking to improve your recipe, here's a simple guide to preparing it - and why it's become a staple on dinner tables across the country.

You don't have to live near Lake Victoria to know when someone is cooking omena.

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The aroma usually arrives before the food does.

For generations, the tiny silver fish has been a staple in homes across Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori.

Today, it's just as common in markets across Nairobi, Nakuru and Mombasa, prized for one simple reason - it stretches a meal without stretching the budget.

But preparing good omena isn't as simple as throwing it into a pan.

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Omena (silver cyprinid) is best paired with ugali, sukuma wiki (collard greens), and kachumbari (Image: Files)

What is omena?

Omena is a small freshwater fish found mainly in Lake Victoria.

Known as dagaa in Tanzania, it is usually sold sun-dried, making it easy to transport and store.

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Because it's eaten whole - including the soft bones - it contains high levels of protein, calcium, iron and omega-3 fatty acids, making it one of the most nutritious fish available in local markets.

How to prepare omena

Start by sorting through the dried fish to remove any dirt or unwanted particles.

Rinse it gently with clean water - some cooks soak it for a few minutes to reduce its strong smell, while others cook it immediately - both methods work.

Heat a little cooking oil, then fry chopped onions until soft before adding tomatoes - allow the tomatoes to cook into a thick sauce.

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Add the omena, season with salt and stir gently.

Let it simmer for about five to 10 minutes until the flavours blend together.

Some households add a little milk toward the end for a creamier stew, while others prefer keeping it simple with onions and tomatoes.

Serve with ugali, rice, chapati or boiled sweet potatoes, alongside vegetables such as sukuma wiki or managu.

A popular way to prepare an Omena meal is the pan wet-fried process perfected by lakeside fish vendors on Lake Victoria (Image: Files)

Common mistakes people make

One of the biggest mistakes is overcooking it.

Omena cooks quickly, and leaving it on the heat for too long makes it dry and chewy.

Using too many spices is another common error.

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The fish already has a rich flavour, so a simple tomato and onion base is often enough.

It's also important to rinse dried omena properly before cooking to remove dust and excess salt.

Why many Kenyans keep choosing omena

Omena remains popular because it combines affordability with nutrition.

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It is rich in protein, calcium, iron and healthy fats, making it a valuable addition to a balanced diet.

It also cooks in minutes, making it a practical option for busy households.

From the beaches of Lake Victoria to kitchens hundreds of kilometres away, omena has earned its place as one of Kenya's most dependable meals.