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NCBA launches PropertyDuka, East Africa’s first AI-native property ecosystem

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 16:54 - 04 August 2026
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PropertyDuka is part of Duka Marketplaces, the Group's multi-vertical digital marketplace platform which also includes CarDuka and AuctionsDuka.
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NCBA has launched PropertyDuka, East Africa's first AI-native property ecosystem, uniting property search, financing, building, furnishing and protection in one connected experience.

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Kenya's property market is estimated at over Sh1 trillion annually, yet mortgage penetration remains low, with about 30,000 active mortgages and nearly 79% of urban Kenyans renting.

PropertyDuka helps close this gap through trusted property discovery, embedded financial services, AI and a connected marketplace that makes the path to ownership simpler, faster and more transparent.

Speaking at the launch, NCBA Bank Kenya Managing Director James Gossip said the future of banking lies in building ecosystems that bring the Bank's purpose, Banking on Belief, Empowering Ambition, to life.

"PropertyDuka demonstrates that purpose in action. Our role is not just to provide financial products, but to build ecosystems around our customers.

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By combining technology, trusted partnerships and innovative financial solutions, we are making property ownership more accessible, helping formalise Kenya's property market and supporting the country's housing ambitions."

PropertyDuka enables users to search for homes, get guidance from PropwizAI, assess mortgage affordability, access NCBA mortgages, construction financing, insurance, home improvement loans and solar lease solutions, and connect with trusted professionals and suppliers in one experience.

To strengthen trust, sellers register with government-issued identification, while companies provide valid registration documents and KRA PIN details.

Approved developers carry the NCBA Verified Seller badge. PropertyDuka connects buyers and sellers but does not own or warrant listed properties.

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PropertyDuka builds on Duka Marketplaces' growth. Since CarDuka launched, the ecosystem has expanded from about 132,000 users at the start of 2025 to nearly 7 million, facilitating over Sh4 billion in FY2025 transactions.

Powered by NCBA, Duka Marketplaces now brings together PropertyDuka, CarDuka and AuctionsDuka through a single registration.

With PropertyDuka, NCBA is creating connected customer experiences beyond traditional banking, bringing buying, renting, building, financing and furnishing into one ecosystem because every move deserves a better experience.

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