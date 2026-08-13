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EPRA confirms death of senior Director, burial set for August 15

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 11:31 - 13 August 2026
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Colleagues at EPRA have described him as a committed public servant who approached his duties with diligence and integrity.
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The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced the death of Mr Silas Cheboi, the Authority’s Assistant Director in charge of Surveillance and Enforcement, describing his passing as a major loss to the institution and the energy sector.

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In a statement, EPRA said Mr Cheboi would be remembered for his dedicated service, professionalism, integrity and unwavering commitment to the Authority’s mandate of regulating the energy and petroleum sector.

The Authority extended its condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and all those affected by his death, saying it hoped they would find strength and comfort during the difficult period of mourning.

A decade of service at EPRA

Mr Cheboi had served at EPRA for about 10 years, holding several senior positions within the Surveillance and Enforcement department.

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Since October 2019, he had been serving as Manager, Surveillance and Enforcement, a role that placed him at the centre of efforts to ensure compliance with energy and petroleum regulations, protect consumers and support enforcement operations across the country.

He also served as Coast Region Regional Manager, based in Mombasa, where he oversaw surveillance, enforcement and consumer protection activities in the coastal region.

His work involved monitoring compliance by industry players, coordinating enforcement actions and safeguarding the interests of consumers within the energy and petroleum sectors.

The late Silas Cheboi, Assistant Director Surveillance & Enforcement at the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA)
The late Silas Cheboi, Assistant Director Surveillance & Enforcement at the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA)

Academic background

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Mr Cheboi was an alumnus of the University of Nairobi, where he earned a Master of Arts in Economics, specialising in Macro and Micro Economics and Statistics between 1994 and 1996.

He was also involved in sports management activities during his university years.

Remembered for professionalism and integrity

Colleagues at EPRA have described him as a committed public servant who approached his duties with diligence and integrity.

The Authority noted that his contribution went beyond routine administrative responsibilities, saying his professionalism and commitment had left a lasting mark on the organisation and on those who worked closely with him.

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EPRA announced that Cheboi’s body will be interred at his Solian home in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, on Saturday, 15 August 2026.

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