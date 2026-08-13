What was discussed at The National Conversation on Kenya’s future

The focus was not only on growing the economy, but also on ensuring that growth translates into higher incomes and opportunities for ordinary households, particularly young people entering the labour market.

The government has begun what could become one of its most ambitious development planning exercises since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, following the launch of the National Conversation on Kenya’s Future Beyond Vision 2030 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

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The forum, led by President William Ruto, brought together more than 5,000 delegates from all 47 counties, including governors, religious leaders, youth representatives, professionals, academics and civil society actors.

The discussions are expected to lay the foundation for a people-driven long-term development roadmap stretching to 2060, which would succeed the current Vision 2030 blueprint.

A conversation beyond election cycles

Unlike previous development plans that were largely driven by government technocrats, organisers say the new process is intended to be citizen-led and inclusive.

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The aim is to build a national consensus on the country’s priorities over the next three decades, regardless of which political administration is in power.

The gathering reflected a rare mix of political leaders, faith groups, students, policy experts and ordinary citizens, signalling an attempt to make the conversation broader than a government conference.

Economic transformation takes centre stage

One of the dominant themes was economic transformation. Delegates discussed how Kenya can create more jobs, expand manufacturing, support small businesses and reduce dependence on imports.

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The focus was not only on growing the economy, but also on ensuring that growth translates into higher incomes and opportunities for ordinary households, particularly young people entering the labour market.

Health and education in the spotlight

Healthcare emerged as another major pillar of the discussions. Participants examined the need for stronger public hospitals, affordable health services and improved access to medical care in rural areas.

In education, the conversation centred on aligning learning with the demands of a rapidly changing economy.

Delegates emphasised the importance of digital skills, technical training, research and innovation, arguing that Kenya’s education system must prepare learners for future industries rather than only traditional employment paths.

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Agriculture and infrastructure remain critical

Agriculture remains the backbone of livelihoods for millions of Kenyans, and delegates highlighted the need to improve food security, irrigation, access to markets and value addition for farmers.

Infrastructure was also identified as a key driver of long-term growth. Discussions touched on roads, rail, energy, water systems and urban development, with speakers stressing that future projects must support both economic productivity and regional inclusion.

Technology, governance and national cohesion

The forum gave significant attention to technology and innovation, recognising the growing role of artificial intelligence, digital services and the knowledge economy in shaping future competitiveness.

Participants also linked development to governance and national cohesion, arguing that economic progress cannot be sustained without accountable institutions, reduced corruption and stronger social unity across counties and communities.

Why youth participation matters

Perhaps the strongest recurring message was the need for greater youth participation in development planning.