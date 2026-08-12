Linturi previously represented Meru County as its Senator from 2017 to 2022 and served as the Member of Parliament for the Igembe South Constituency between 2007 and 2017 (Image: Files)

Linturi previously represented Meru County as its Senator from 2017 to 2022 and served as the Member of Parliament for the Igembe South Constituency between 2007 and 2017 (Image: Files)

Linturi launches seed drive for nearly 1,000 Meru farmers ahead of 2027 governor race

Nearly 1,000 farmers in Ruiri Rwarera have received certified maize seeds through a programme led by Mithika Linturi and other Meru leaders, as the former Agriculture CS seeks the Meru governor’s seat in 2027.

Agriculture is once again putting Mithika Linturi in front of Meru farmers, this time not from a Cabinet office in Nairobi but from the farms of Ruiri Rwarera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nearly 1,000 farmers have benefited from a seed distribution programme launched in the area, with certified maize seed provided ahead of the planting season.

The seed distribution programme is a joint DCP initiative that includes Hon. Mithika Linturi, Senatorial aspirant Hon. Mugambi Imanyara and Felicity Nkirote Biriri who's gunning for the Women Rep seat.

For Linturi, the initiative also fits neatly into a political career that has been closely connected to agriculture.

The former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary declared his intention in February 2026 to contest the Meru governorship in the 2027 General Election, saying the decision followed consultations across the county.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Agriculture CS and Meru gubernatorial aspirant Mithika Linturi interacts with Ruiri Rwarera residents during the launch of the certified seed program (Image: Files)

Linturi's agriculture background

Before returning his focus to Meru politics, Linturi served as Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture under President William Ruto from 2022 until his removal from Cabinet in 2024.

During his time at the ministry, Meru featured in several agricultural programmes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among them was the distribution of sunflower seeds, the introduction of a mobile grain dryer at the Meru National Cereals and Produce Board depot and the commissioning of an aflatoxin testing laboratory.

These interventions focused on improving production, post-harvest handling and food safety.

His current seed programme brings that experience closer to individual farmers.

Certified seed is different from ordinary grain saved from a previous harvest.

It is produced and tested under controlled standards to maintain varietal quality, germination and other characteristics expected of the crop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For maize farmers, that can make the quality of planting material an important starting point for improving yields.

The seed programme was officially launched in Ruiri Rwarera and is expected to expand to other parts of Meru County, with the aim of supporting more farmers and improving agricultural productivity (Image: Files)

Agriculture factor in Meru

The timing also reflects the importance of farming to the county economy.

Meru has a diverse agricultural base covering maize, coffee, tea, bananas, potatoes, horticulture, dairy and miraa, among other commodities.

Miraa remains particularly important to parts of the county, while coffee and horticultural production support thousands of farmers across the higher-altitude areas.

The sector also faces challenges beyond production itself, including fluctuating prices, access to markets, post-harvest losses, input costs and limited value addition.

That means a seed distribution programme addresses only one stage of the agricultural chain.

For farmers to earn more consistently, production has to connect with storage, processing, transport, markets, financing and reliable extension services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A governor's race with agriculture at the centre

Linturi's 2027 bid adds another layer to the initiative.

He is running on the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) ticket and is expected to face other prominent figures seeking the Meru governorship.

The former CS has increasingly presented agriculture and economic empowerment as part of his message to Meru residents.

Recent appearances have included engagements with farmers and local groups, while he has spoken about the need for sustainable economic programmes rather than short-term assistance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The seed distribution therefore sits within a much wider agricultural conversation in the county.

From national policy to Meru farms

Linturi's political journey has taken him from the National Assembly to the Senate, then to the Agriculture Ministry and now back into county politics.

The latest programme puts one of his most familiar policy areas directly in the hands of farmers: seed, the first input in the crop cycle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the 2027 Meru governor contest takes shape, agriculture is likely to remain an important part of the conversation in a county where farming is central to household incomes and the wider local economy.

For now, the immediate programme is simple: Get certified seed to farmers before planting.