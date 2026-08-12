Gladys Boss Shollei: The epic career path from Kenya Law corridors to Parliament
Shollei's political career can be easy to misunderstand if it starts in 2017, when she entered elective politics as Uasin Gishu Woman Representative.
By then, she had already spent years inside some of Kenya's most important institutions.
She began as a law lecturer at the University of Nairobi before moving to Kenya Law, where she became Chief Executive Officer and Editor of the National Council for Law Reporting.
She later served as Deputy Chief Electoral Officer at the Interim Independent Electoral Commission before becoming Chief Registrar of the Judiciary in 2011.
That is a striking career path: academia, legal information, elections, the courts, then Parliament.
Judiciary stint
Her two years as Chief Registrar were arguably the most consequential - and turbulent - chapter of her professional life.
As the Judiciary's chief administrator and accounting officer, Shollei was involved in implementing its 2012–2016 strategic plan, restructuring its administration and deploying ICT systems across the institution.
Parliament's biography credits her tenure with helping secure a larger Judiciary budget and reorganising its administration into seven directorates and 17 regions.
Then the appointment ended abruptly.
The Judicial Service Commission removed her from office in October 2013 following disciplinary proceedings.
Shollei challenged the process through the courts, beginning a legal battle that would continue for years.
In 2022, the Supreme Court's judgment in Shollei v Judicial Service Commission became a significant chapter in that story.
The case concerned, among other issues, fair administrative action and the disciplinary process used against her.
The court record shows that earlier proceedings had found violations of her constitutional rights and ordered compensation for unlawful and unfair loss of employment.
The episode is important because it changed the way her career is read.
Shollei was not simply a former Judiciary official who entered politics.
She had personally fought a long institutional battle over how power should be exercised inside the Judiciary.
Plunge into elective politics
In 2017, Shollei won the Uasin Gishu Woman Representative seat and entered elected politics.
She retained the seat in 2022 before moving into the National Assembly's senior leadership.
Her parliamentary career has followed the same institutional thread.
She chaired the Committee on Delegated Legislation and has served on other committees dealing with parliamentary procedure and oversight.
Her legal background is particularly relevant in a role where much of the work revolves around rules, procedure and the limits of institutional authority.
In September 2022, she was elected Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.
The position placed her in a very different kind of courtroom: one where debates are political, but procedure can determine how far those debates go.
Excellent academic CV
Shollei's academic record reinforces the institutional character of her career. She holds an LLB from the University of Nairobi, a Diploma in Law from Kenya School of Law, an LLM from the University of Cape Town and an MBA from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.
She has also worked as an advocate and held roles connected to legal research, judicial reform and governance.
So when Shollei speaks from the Deputy Speaker's chair, she is drawing from a professional life that has already taken her through the classroom, the law books, an electoral commission, the Judiciary and the law-making chamber.
The road from laws to power
There is a neat symmetry to Gladys Boss Shollei's career.
She spent years helping organise the information through which Kenyans understand the law.
She later helped administer the Judiciary that applies it, fought a legal battle over her own removal from that institution, and eventually entered the Parliament that makes the laws.
That makes her political biography unusually institutional.
Shollei did not arrive at the centre of power by abandoning her legal career.
She carried it with her.
Today, as Deputy Speaker, she occupies one of Parliament's most visible procedural positions - another stop in a career that has consistently placed her close to the rules, the institutions and, ultimately, the people who wield them.
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