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No eclipse over Kenya: Why the Moon’s shadow will not reach Nairobi

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 12:40 - 12 August 2026
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Wallpaper design for a total solar eclipse [Image Credit: Abdel Rahman]
Wallpaper design for a total solar eclipse [Image Credit: Abdel Rahman]
During a solar eclipse, the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun. The Moon casts a shadow onto the Earth’s surface, and only the regions inside that shadow can see the eclipse.
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A total solar eclipse is one of the rarest and most dramatic events in the sky.

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On Wednesday, 12 August 2026, millions of people across parts of Greenland, Iceland, northern Spain and a small section of Portugal are watching the Moon pass directly in front of the Sun, briefly turning day into twilight.

NASA’s eclipse maps show that the path of totality is confined to a narrow band across the Arctic and parts of Europe.

For many Kenyans following the event online, the obvious question is: Why can’t we see it from Nairobi?

The answer has nothing to do with weather, pollution or cloud cover. It is all about where the Moon’s shadow falls on Earth.

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The eclipse is happening, just not over Kenya

During a solar eclipse, the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun. The Moon casts a shadow onto the Earth’s surface, and only the regions inside that shadow can see the eclipse.

A total solar eclipse is visible only from places directly in the Moon’s central shadow, known as the path of totality.

Mesopic vision kicks in the the last 4-5 minutes before a solar eclipse reaches totality, making red objects appear dark and muted while green objects stand out.Matt Anderson Photography / Getty Images
Mesopic vision kicks in the the last 4-5 minutes before a solar eclipse reaches totality, making red objects appear dark and muted while green objects stand out.Matt Anderson Photography / Getty Images

Outside that path, some locations may see a partial eclipse, while others see nothing at all.

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NASA’s 2026 eclipse map places the path of totality across northern Russia, Greenland, Iceland and northern Spain, far from East Africa.

Why Nairobi is outside the viewing zone

Astronomical calculations for Nairobi on 12 August 2026 show that the eclipse is “not visible” from the Kenyan capital.

The Moon’s shadow never reaches Kenya during this event, meaning the Sun remains completely unobstructed throughout the day.

It is not because of clouds or the time of day

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Many people assume an eclipse might be hidden by clouds. In this case, even a perfectly clear sky over Nairobi would make no difference.

The geometry of the Earth, Moon and Sun means the eclipse is occurring over the Northern Hemisphere, while Kenya lies much farther south of the shadow’s path.

Phases of Monday's total solar eclipse as seen in Madras, Oregon, among the first places to experience the celestial phenomenon
Phases of Monday's total solar eclipse as seen in Madras, Oregon, among the first places to experience the celestial phenomenon

Think of it as a spotlight shining on a distant part of the globe. If your city is outside the beam, there is simply nothing to see.

Why some African countries may still hear about it

Although the total eclipse is centred on Europe and the Arctic, a partial eclipse is visible from limited areas of northern Africa.

Kenya is too far from even that partial-visibility zone, which is why astronomers classify the event as completely invisible from Nairobi.

When will Kenyans see an eclipse again?

Skywatchers in Kenya will not have to wait too long for another eclipse event. According to astronomical visibility tables, the next notable eclipses visible from Kenya are:

  • 28 August 2026 – Partial lunar eclipse

  • 20 February 2027 – Penumbral lunar eclipse

  • 2 August 2027 – Partial solar eclipse visible from parts of Kenya.

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A lunar eclipse at night

A lunar eclipse is often easier to observe because it can be seen from anywhere on Earth where the Moon is above the horizon.

Since the eclipse cannot be viewed directly from Kenya, the safest and easiest option is to watch live streams provided by NASA and other international observatories.

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