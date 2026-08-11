Northlands City is a massive, privately planned 11,576-acre smart city project located in Ruiru, Kiambu County estimated to cost over Sh500 billion and owned by the Kenyatta family (Image: Files)

Northlands City is a massive, privately planned 11,576-acre smart city project located in Ruiru, Kiambu County estimated to cost over Sh500 billion and owned by the Kenyatta family (Image: Files)

Northlands City: A glimpse into the Sh500 billion Kenyatta family project in Ruiru

Northlands City is a planned 11,576-acre development in Ruiru designed to combine homes, businesses, industry, schools, recreation and large conservation areas. Here is what the master plan says about the city at the center of renewed attention.

The name Northlands has returned to Kenya's political conversation after an invasion of land linked to the Kenyatta family in Ruiru.

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Behind the political headlines is a much larger story: a plan to turn thousands of acres on Nairobi's northern edge into a privately developed city.

The project covers 11,576 acres in Ruiru Municipality, Kiambu County, according to the Strategic Environmental Assessment prepared for the Northlands Master Plan and submitted to the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

The development has been associated with an estimated investment of about Sh500 billion, although the NEMA master-plan document itself does not establish that figure as the project's official cost.

The Sh500 billion estimate has been widely reported in subsequent coverage of the development.

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A design presentation of the AMREF International University, located at the Kenyatta Family's Northland's City, in Ruiru (Image: Files)

An ultra-city plan

Northlands is not designed simply as a residential estate.

The master plan divides the land into several uses, with 3,570 acres allocated to residential development.

These include low-density Northlands Meadows, medium-density Northlands Heights and high-density Northlands Boulevards.

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The plan also sets aside 390 acres for commercial development, including a 355-acre central business district, a hotel or mall site and a clubhouse.

Another 695 acres are designated for industrial uses, including a 630-acre logistics park and 65 acres associated with Brookside Dairies.

All-round lifestyle

One of the striking features of the master plan is the amount of land that is deliberately left outside conventional urban development.

About 1,697 acres are allocated to recreation, including parks, buffer zones and water features.

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A further 5,156 acres are designated for agricultural and wildlife conservation uses, making this the largest single land-use category in the master plan.

That means the proposed city is not intended to become one continuous block of apartments, offices and factories.

Inclusive infrastructure

Education is allocated 86 acres in the master plan.

The plan also makes provisions for infrastructure and public facilities including internal roads, sewer infrastructure, power-line reserves, hospitals, a petrol station, an interchange, a substation, police and fire stations and a heliport.

The intention is therefore to create a mixed-use development where residents can live, work, study and access services within the wider project rather than treating Northlands purely as a housing development.

A section of the residential area currently under construction in the Northlands City project in Ruiru (Image: Files)

Ruiru - prime location

Location is central to the project's concept.

Northlands sits in the rapidly developing Nairobi metropolitan corridor, with the Eastern Bypass running through the broader development.

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Its proximity to Nairobi gives the project access to one of Kenya's largest concentrations of jobs, businesses, consumers and transport infrastructure.

Recent reporting places the development roughly 15–20 kilometres from Nairobi's central business district.

The strategic environmental assessment also identified the location's proximity to Nairobi and major transport links as an important advantage.

Northland's potential

The master plan envisages a development capable of accommodating about 250,000 people once fully developed.

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That puts the project on a scale comparable to an entire Kenyan town rather than an ordinary gated community.

Recent reports indicate that development activity has continued within parts of the wider Northlands project, including residential construction and educational facilities.

News magnet

Northlands has periodically found itself at the centre of Kenya's political battles because of its association with the Kenyatta family.

The property was also invaded during the political unrest of 2023.

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In July 2026, another invasion was reported, with people cutting trees, clearing portions of the land and taking livestock.

Police said an investigation would be undertaken, while the identities and motives of those involved were not immediately established.

That latest incident has once again pushed Northlands into the national spotlight.

But beyond the politics, the project represents something much bigger: a private attempt to create an entirely new urban centre on Nairobi's expanding edge.

If the master plan is realised over time, Northlands will not simply be another residential development in Ruiru.

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