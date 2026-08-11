From potholes to prescriptions: How SHA and road repairs are changing Kisumu

A few kilometres away in Mamboleo, residents say infrastructure has been affecting health outcomes in ways that are less obvious but equally important.

In many parts of Luo Nyanza, development has often been discussed through budgets, launches and government speeches.

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In Kisumu, however, some residents say the changes are becoming visible in places that matter most to ordinary families: the hospital ward and the road leading to it.

Conversations with residents in Kisumu and Mamboleo suggest that improvements in healthcare access and road infrastructure are beginning to reinforce each other, shaping how quickly people seek treatment, how easily businesses operate and how communities move during emergencies.

SHA and the cost of seeking treatment

For Gloria, a Kisumu resident, the biggest change has been the ability to seek treatment without immediately worrying about raising an entire hospital bill.

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She recalls a recent case involving her sister’s child, who fell ill and required medical attention. According to Gloria, the child was examined, tested and treated, and the Social Health Authority (SHA) covered most of the bill.

“Before SHA, we would be directed to take medication but some of us then could not afford it.

Now, for example, my sister’s child was sick, the child was tested and treated and the bill was covered by SHA. It has eased things because now people get treatment before illness gets worse,” she said.

Gloria noted that her sister still paid a small top-up amount, but she believes the larger benefit is that families are less likely to postpone treatment because of fear of hospital costs.

“If they continue like that, risks will be low and even deaths will reduce,” she added.

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Her experience reflects a wider hope among residents that earlier treatment could reduce severe illness, financial crises and avoidable deaths linked to delayed care.

A road accident that became a lesson in emergency care

For Brian Otieno, a matatu driver who operates between Kisumu and Nairobi, the value of SHA became clear during an emergency.

He says he was involved in a road accident at night while it was raining. Passers-by responded before an ambulance arrived and took him to hospital.

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At the time, Brian did not have private insurance or enough money to pay for treatment. He says he was quickly registered under SHA, paid the required contribution and was admitted for treatment.

After spending several days in hospital, he was discharged, continued taking medication from home and later returned to work.

Brian now encourages fellow drivers to register for SHA, arguing that many people underestimate how important health coverage can be when an accident or sudden illness strikes.

Even so, he believes insurance is only part of the solution.

“Even though I have SHA, I still watch my health carefully, including what I eat, because staying healthy is also important,” he said.

Mamboleo’s long wait for a better road

A few kilometres away in Mamboleo, residents say infrastructure has been affecting health outcomes in ways that are less obvious but equally important.

Boda boda rider Duke Gisora says the road serving the area had remained in poor condition for more than two decades.

Dust, potholes and constant motorcycle breakdowns increased operating costs and discouraged customers from using the route.

Since rehabilitation works began, he says conditions have improved significantly.

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“We used to spend a lot of money repairing our motorcycles because of the potholes. The dust was also too much. Now the road is better and even pregnant women can be taken to hospital on time,” Duke said.

His observation highlights the direct connection between transport infrastructure and access to healthcare.

A smoother road can mean faster access to maternity services, emergency treatment and routine medical care.

Traders see business and mobility improving together

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For Victoria Owino, who sells fish, tomatoes, onions and bhajia in Mamboleo, the road had previously become almost impassable whenever it rained.

Mud and stagnant water made it difficult for customers to reach her stall and for vehicles to deliver goods.

She says the ongoing improvements have reduced transport challenges and lowered the cost of moving supplies.

Motorcycles, she adds, can now operate more reliably, allowing traders to receive stock and residents to move around even after dark.

Local residents believe the improved road could attract new investors and create opportunities for businesses that had previously avoided the area because of poor accessibility.

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When roads and healthcare meet

The experiences shared by Gloria, Brian, Duke and Victoria point to a broader story unfolding in parts of Luo Nyanza.

Healthcare reforms such as SHA may make treatment more affordable, but patients still need reliable roads to reach hospitals quickly.

Improved roads, in turn, support ambulance movement, public transport, boda boda services, access to dispensaries and the movement of goods that sustain local economies.